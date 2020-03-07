J&K's Snow-covered Gulmarg Hosts Country's First Khelo India Winter Games

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju on Saturday inaugurated the first-ever five-day Khelo India Winter Games at Gulmarg in Jammu and Kashmir. J&K's snow-covered Gulmarg is hosting the country's first Khelo India Winter Games 2020 from March 7 to 11.

While addressing the gathering at Gulmarg, Kiren Rijiju, who is also the Chief Guest said that the event is a momentous occasion not only for J&K but also for the whole nation. He said that such type of sports shall be organised every year at Gulmarg.

900 athletes from across the country have gathered to practice skiing a day before the competition starting from March 7.

READ | Rijiju Announces Khelo India Winter Games In Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh

Khelo India Winter Games to host over 20 games

Khelo India Winter Games which is an initiative of the Central Government is expected to host more than 20 winter games in the city. The participants coming from different corners of the world hailed the initiative and seemed very excited to perform their best in the seasonal games.

READ | PM Modi Hails Khelo University Games; Calls It 'historic' For Indian Sports

On Friday, Kiren Rijiju participated in an interactive session with youth at National Integration Camp hosted by Government Physical Education College Gadoora, Ganderbal.



The camp was hosted to motivate and guide the youth for their active participation in the promotion of unity, communal harmony, national integration, FIT India.

READ | A 22-year-old From War-torn Syria Finds New Goal In Khelo India

READ | Many Children Are Inspired To Take Up Sports Due To Khelo India Initiative: Sarnobat