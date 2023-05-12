Jabra Ladies Open: Diksha Dagar starts with solid even par round, lies 11th in France

Diksha Dagar gave herself a fair start with an even-par 71 on a day when just 10 players went under par in the first round of Jabra Ladies Open.

Diksha had two birdies and two bogeys at the Evian Resort Golf Club, where players started from the sixth and 15th tees. Diksha, starting from the sixth, bogeyed the eighth but got the shot back on the Par-4 10th.

She gave away her second bogey on the Par-3 16th before getting back to par with a birdie on Par-3 second. Her round of 71 gave her Tied-11th place for the day.

Also getting off to a decent start was Amandeep Drall, who shot 1-over 72 with two birdies and three bogeys to be placed T-20th.

Among the other three Indians in the field, Seher Atwal, niece of the Indian golf legend, Arjun Atwal, shot 4-over 75 and was T-67.

Tvesa Malik, who got into the draw barely 48 hours before the start, had a rough start, as did Vani Kapoor. Both carded 5-over 76 and were T-83rd, needing solid second rounds to make the cut, which will fall after two rounds with Top-60 and ties playing the final round.

Dutch star Anne van Dam fired a bogey free six-under 65 to lead by two shots after round one. Starting her round on the 15th tee, the five-time Ladies European Tour (LET) winner got off to a solid start when she birdied the par-4 17th before making the turn.

Herbin sits in solo second after carding a 67 (-4) on home soil. Hot on Herbin’s heels is Sweden's Linn Grant who sits in third after firing a 68 (-3).