Jacob DeGrom Injury Update: Mets Fret Over Star Pitcher's Lower Back Problem

New York Mets were hit with a major blow on Sunday after star pitcher Jacob deGrom was forced off from the field with an injury. DeGrom has been one of the finest pitchers in the MLB this season and was named the NL pitcher of the month in April. The Mets said he departed the game with a trainer for "precautionary reasons" and will be closely monitoring his fitness in the coming few days. Here's the Jacob deGrom injury update and the Jacob deGrom injury contract and stats this season.

Jacob deGrom injury update: Mets pitcher to undergo MRI scan after fresh injury

Jacob deGrom pitched the first five innings without major issue, and while not at his very best, he did manage six strikeouts and given up just one hit. As per Tim Britton, deGrom's usual postgame soreness didn't subside after his game against the Boston Red Sox last month, and his exit from Sunday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks is a cause of concern for the Mets. While the latest injury is not related to his lat injury last week, a Jacob deGrom MRI scan should provide more clarity on the scene.

Breaking news: Jacob deGrom is departing today's game alongside trainer Brian Chicklo. The two met on the mound before the top of the sixth inning, chatted, and then deGrom exited. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) May 9, 2021

Mets hope that the injury is not a serious blow, with deGrom being one of the indispensable pieces in their roster as they have risen to the top of the MLB standings in NL East. Fortunately for New York, the franchise have a couple of days off this week and it doesn't require a fifth starter again until MAy 18th. The Mets are likely to give Joey Lucchesi and Jordan Yamamoto a go, behind either Tommy Hunter or Miguel Castro as an opener. Castro entered in for deGrom on Sunday against the Diamondbacks and is expected to fill in if the latter faces time out depending on the Jacob deGrom MRI scan results.

Jacob deGrom stats

As per the Jacob deGrom stats, he boasts of a league-leading ERA of 0.68 to go with 65 strikeouts, 1.03 FIP with 65 strikeouts and 7 walks in 40 innings that he has pitched in. The 32-year-old has risen to be one of the best pitchers in baseball currently and was duly rewarded for his form with the NL pitcher of the month in April, while Yankees' Gerrit Cole bagged it in the AL.The NL Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom had agreed to a $137.5 million, five-year contract in March 2019, and includes $52.5 million deferred into the 2030s.

(Image Courtesy: mlb.com)