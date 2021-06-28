'Jai Ho': Anand Mahindra Hails Deepika Kumari's Performance As She Reclaims No.1 Ranking

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra on June 28 showered his praises for star Indian archer Deepika Kumari who regained the top position in global rankings for recurve women following her hat trick of gold medals at the World Cup Stage 3 in Paris on Sunday. While the 27-year-old hailing from Ranchi had achieved the first position for the first time in 2012, Mahindra on Monday said that he can’t wait to see Kumari “walk away with Gold again” in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. The 66-year-old also expressed his hope that Indian woman ‘completely dominate’ the game of archery in the next ten years.

Jai ho! I can’t wait to see Deepika slice the centre of the target in Tokyo and walk away with Gold again. This is a sport I hope to see Indian women achieve complete domination of in the next decade... https://t.co/BFRcsAem8Y — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 27, 2021

Kumari on Sunday claimed three gold medals at recurve events including women’s individual, women’s team and mixed team. After the 27-year-old’s gold rush, World archery had tweeted saying, “This is going to take Deepika to the number one spot in the world rankings on Monday.” Sachin Tendulkar also hailed Kumari’s “magnificent” performance and wished her all the best in Tokyo Olympics. He also said that he is “proud” of her achievement. Among others who lauded the star Indian archer included Sports Minister Kiren Rijju.

Magnificent performance Deepika! You deserve all the success & recognition.



Your performance at #ArcheryWorldCup in Paris is just a glimpse of what the world shall see at the @Olympics.



Proud of your achievement & wishing you all the very best for the #TokyoOlympics. pic.twitter.com/eexF4snzel — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) June 28, 2021

Look at the target 🎯🏹



Congratulations Deepika! A proud moment for India as #Tokyo2020 bound archer @ImDeepikaK regains the World number 1 ranking in the Women’s Individual Recurve after winning the gold medal at the World Cup Stage 3 in Paris. #Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/CXgJ8T32nn — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) June 28, 2021

Three gold medals. 🥇🥇🥇

Three winning shots.



Deepika Kumari is in the form of her life. 🇮🇳🔥#ArcheryWorldCup pic.twitter.com/bMdvvGRS6i — World Archery (@worldarchery) June 27, 2021

Kumari reclaims Number 1 spot in world archery

Deepika Kumari climbed to the number 1 position of the women’s recurve archery world rankings after winning three gold medals at the Archery World Cup Stage 3 in Paris. With 263.7 points, the 27-year-old climbed two places and reclaimed the top position for the first time since 2012. The second and third position is now acquired by France’s Lisa Barbelin with 225.5 points and Korea’s Kang Chae Young with 208 points respectively.

She bagged the summit position after the Paris World Cup that concluded on Monday and now is eyeing the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. She has previously returned empty-handed from London Olympics in 2012 and Rio 2016. However, entering Tokyo 2020 with the world’s no.1 archer position will act as a huge boost for the Indian archer.

“Our country, in archery… it doesn’t have any Olympic medals. It’s very important to win Olympic medals, so it’s very important to me,” Deepika Kumari told World Archery.

This is going to take Deepika to the number one spot in the world rankings on Monday!



🥇 🇮🇳 Deepika Kumari

🥈 🇷🇺 Elena Osipova

🥉 🇺🇸 Mackenzie Brown#ArcheryWorldCup pic.twitter.com/6yizeEndyo — World Archery (@worldarchery) June 27, 2021

IMAGE: PTI/ANI

