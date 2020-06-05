Jake Fromm Apologises After 'Elite White People' Racist Text Gets Leaked On Social Media

Buffalo Bills quarterback Jake Fromm apologised on Thursday after his racist text message from 2019 was leaked on social media. The rookie quarterback was drafted by the Bills in the 2020 NFL Draft earlier this year. However, even before making his NFL debut, the 21-year-old got himself embroiled in controversy after screenshots from one of his text conversations emerged on social media.

Jake Fromm apology: What did Jake Fromm do? Jake Fromm racist texts

Bills rookie QB Jake Fromm is in danger of getting cut after texts leaked of him saying guns should be expensive "so only elite white people can get them haha" pic.twitter.com/aYkfV6FxsX — Lee Harvey (@MusikFan4Life) June 4, 2020

In the screenshots, Jake From can be seen claiming only "elite white people" should be able to purchase firearms. As soon as the Jake Fromm racist texts leaked on social media, Fromm received heavy criticism from fans, especially considering the United States is currently in turmoil after the unjust killing of George Floyd. Jake Fromm was forced to issue a public apology for his insensitive message.

Jake Fromm apology

"I am extremely sorry that I chose to use the words 'elite white person' in a text message conversation," the Jake Fromm apology read. "Although I never meant to imply that I am an 'elite white person,' as later stated in the conversation, there's no excuse for that word choice and sentiment. I stand against racism 100%. I promise to commit myself to being part of the solution in this country."

Jake Fromm apology: Bills release statement

Subsequently, Buffalo Bills released a statement regarding the Jake Fromm racist texts. "Earlier today, we became aware of comments made in a text message conversation involving Jake Fromm in 2019," the Bills said in the statement. "He was wrong and he admitted it to us. We don't condone what he said." The Bills further noted that Fromm was "honest" and "forthcoming" about his mistake and asked for the opportunity to rectify his mistake publicly. Jake Fromm also apologised to his teammates and coaches during a meeting on Thursday, per the Bills statement.

Social media condemns Jake Fromm racist texts

Jake Fromm calls himself an elite white person but lost to South Carolina last year and threw for 35 yards against Kentucky pic.twitter.com/yS1wsKVfnW — Pablo Escobar (@2fastflash) June 4, 2020

I really thought the draft was gonna be my last Jake fromm hate tweet, but here we go:



I went to high school with the guy. This is EXACTLY who he is. This isn’t a mistake or a poor choice of words, it’s completely in character. The dude’s a bad person and I hope he gets cut — Holden Covington (@HCov1232) June 4, 2020

Jake Fromm forgot Rule No. 1 of social media? pic.twitter.com/HnvKTH1DkN — Enjoy The Spring Season (@DouglasABarrett) June 4, 2020

NFL stars react to Jake Fromm racist texts

Several NFL players were quick to criticise the rookie quarterback for his 'Elite White People' text. New York Jets safety Jamal Adams tweeted right after the Jake Fromm apology was released stating Fromm and Drew Brees "are not really sorry." Brees was earlier criticised after he said he will never approve kneeling during the national anthem as a sign of protest. After heavy criticism, Brees issued a public apology. San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman and Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett also slammed From on Twitter.

You and Drew aren’t really sorry.

Save the bullshit ass apologies. The truth just came out, and you two aren’t the only ones! https://t.co/WT2yfzYlan — Jamal Adams (@Prez) June 4, 2020

You know the answer to that. Racists are never really sorry. They are sorry that ppl who don’t agree with their racist stance have unmasked their truth. https://t.co/HTMc72vUw7 — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) June 4, 2020

Are you really sorry? Or are you sorry you got caught? https://t.co/eB2fPIS9R6 — Tyler Lockett (@TDLockett12) June 4, 2020

