Jake Paul Banned From Attending Floyd Mayweather Vs Logan Paul Fight

Jake Paul has been banned by officials from attending his brother Logan Paul’s fight with Floyd Mayweather. The two are set to collide in a special exhibition bout on June 6 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. To promote the fight, Logan and Mayweather came face-to-face in a press conference on Thursday where all hell broke loose after Jake Paul confronted the boxing legend and stole his cap.

This didn’t sit well with "Money" Mayweather as he caught the Problem Child with a clean right hand before members of their entourages joined in the melee. Logan attempted to intervene but was also attacked, with Mayweather screaming, "I'm going to kill that motherf*****" at the younger Paul brother. The bodyguards of the fighters soon separated the two, but not before Jake Paul was left with a minor injury. Jake Paul claimed that one of Mayweather’s bodyguards punched him in the eye, with reports adding that the YouTuber even got some cuts.

Despite receiving a black eye, Jake Paul capitalised on the incident by releasing "Gotcha Cap" merchandise and even got the phrase tattooed on his leg. Despite that, the 24-year-old is forbidden from entering the Hard Rock Stadium on June 6 to support his brother.

In a video posted on Logan's Instagram story, he tells his brother, "They're not letting you into the fight. You're literally banned from the Hard Rock Stadium on June 6". In response, the Problem Child answers, "swipe up, I’ll buy the fight. I don't care".

The event will reportedly air on Showtime, reuniting Mayweather with the broadcasters, who also carried his “Money Fight” with Conor McGregor in 2017. According to reports, people who want to see the fight live from the Hard Rock Stadium can buy the “Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul tickets” by visiting the venue’s official page. The tickets for the event are also available on ‘fanmio.com,’ starting from $49.99.

The bout is expected to make millions in PPV sales, considering Paul and Mayweather’s fan base. The boxing legend is a huge fan favourite going into the bout as he boasts an undefeated record of 50-0, compared to Paul’s underwhelming 0-1. The YouTuber went pro a few years ago, losing to fellow influencer KSI in his first and only pro bout.

