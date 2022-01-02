Jake Paul Lists Demands To Dana White For Drug Test Challenge; 'guarantee 50% UFC Revenue'

Popular social media star Jake Paul has responded to the drug testing challenge issued by Ultimate Fighting Championship(UFC) boss Dana White and has also listed his challenges stating we will immediately retire from boxing in order to agree on a one-fight deal with UFC against Jorge Masvidal. Paul puts out several demands from increasing the minimum fighter pay to, long-term healthcare for all fighters while challenging the UFC boss to accept the offer in five days and implement changes by March this year. Earlier last week, Dana White challenged the YouTuber turned boxer for a drug testing challenge.

Jake Paul's challenge for Dana Waite

Paul took to his official Twitter handle on Sunday and wished a happy New Year to White while putting out the challenge. He agreed to retire from boxing and fight UFC superstar Jorge Masvidal, Paul demanded that every UFC fighter should get a minimum amount of USD 50, 000 per fight, which is currently USD 12,000. Adding that UFC should guarantee the fighters 50% of the organization’s annual revenue, Paul added that the MMA promotion should provide long-term healthcare to fighters citing previous UFC alums who have publicly accepted being brain damage issues.

Paul added White had five days to accept the offer and implement them by March 31, 2022 and said UFC fighters should take a stand and create value for themselves and their peers. Paul said if the UFC boss agrees to the terms, he will retire from boxing enter the US Anti-Doping Agency(USADA), and join UFC on a one-fight deal. Meanwhile, on spotting Paul’s challenge, Dana White was quick to respond with a video on his Twitter handle.

Happy new year @danawhite. Here is a real challenge for you…



I will immediately retire from boxing and fight Jorge Masvidal in the UFC if you agree to: pic.twitter.com/bJScDVITvL — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) January 1, 2022

Dana White responds to Jake Paul

Replying to Paul’s challenge, White pointed out that his challenge was to get randomly drug tested for using cocaine if Jake Paul agrees to get randomly drug tested for the usage of steroids for the next two years. White discarded Paul’s demands and challenges by saying that no one in the world thinks the letter was written by Jake. White said that Paul keeps on calling out Pay-Per-View(PPV) superstars like Masvidal, Conor McGregor, and Mike Tyson because he himself can’t sell fights on his own. Meanwhile, Jake Paul recently fought against former UFC Champion Tyron Woodley in a rematch which was a huge success in PPV.

