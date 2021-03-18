Jake Paul Pulls Fire Truck In Training Video, Predicts First-round KO Of Ben Askren: Watch

Jake Paul is currently training for his upcoming boxing match against former UFC welterweight Ben Askren, which will take place under the Triller banner on April 17, 2020. And during a recent strength and conditioning session, the 24-year-old pulled a huge fire truck with his body weight. Paul later shared the video of his unique training on social media, while taking a shot at Askren.

The Problem Child claimed that he’s busy towing a truck, while Askren is sitting at his home “eating Oreos”. Jake Paul then shared his prediction for his imminent clash with the former ONE and Bellator champion, claiming that he’ll knock Askren out in the first round.

Jake Paul vs Ben Askren: Fans slam Jake Paul

Within a few hours, Jake Paul’s video went viral and has received more than one million likes and around seven thousand comments on Instagram. While the 30-second-long video stunned man, some were sceptical of the legitimacy of the clip. Some claimed that they could see a person operating the truck, others revealed that the truck was being pushed from behind by Paul’s crew.

"IDK is someone driving it looks like its not fake idk," wrote a fan. "Your brother is driving slowly with tinted windows and ducked down and you know it," added another. "You sure have friends who are good with VFX," commented a third.

Jake Paul vs Ben Askren: Fans criticise Jake Paul’s unique training method

Many even asked the YouTuber what he would gain by pulling a mammoth vehicle as there’s a huge chance he could hurt himself, forcing the Ben Askren bout to be cancelled. "Didn’t know pulling was related to boxing haha," replied a Twitter user.

What does this have to do with training for a boxing match ðŸ¤” — ejo. (@ejomgmt) March 15, 2021

Jake Paul boxing record: Jake Paul next fight

Jake Paul is currently 2-0 as a professional boxer as he has wins over fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib and former NBA star Nate Robinson. And as per the bets, Jake Paul is also a favourite to defeat Ben Askren, who is way more experienced than him. Even though the 36-year-old doesn’t come from a boxing background, he has faced tough and experienced fighters in the past. On paper, Ben Askren is Jake Paul’s biggest test yet as the MMA fighter is a former two-time Division 1 NCAA wrestling champion, a former One champion and a former Bellator MMA champion.

