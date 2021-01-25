Jake Paul Ridicules McGregor After TKO Loss To Poirier, Cuts Fight Offer From $50M to 10K

Boxer Jake Paul seemed to enjoy Conor McGregor getting knocked out by Dustin Poirier at UFC 257. The American YouTuber, who continuously pressed McGregor for a boxing bout and made the Irishman a $50 million offer to fight at the end of last year, has now lowered his offer to a mere $10,000. In a hysterical video posted on his YouTube channel, Paul ridiculed McGregor and also took a swipe at UFC president Dana White.

Jake Paul mocks Conor McGregor following Irish fighter's first TKO loss

Just hours after McGregor's defeat against Poirier, YouTube sensation Jake Paul went to his favourite platform to rip the “The Notorious” UFC fighter. The 24-year-old began the video by dissing UFC chief Dana White while laughing, "Worst UFC stream ever, Dana. We want refunds." Paul then mocked McGregor over his loss and added, "Conor McGregor got paid $5 million to get knocked out by a bum, and he got knocked out by the bum."

Warning: Video contains strong language

Paul then revealed that he lowered his fight offer to McGregor to a mere $10,000 after having initially offered the UFC star $50 million to fight him in a boxing bout. "You should have taken the Jake Paul fight for $50 million, but now I got $10,000 for you. I got 10,000 dollars cash, Cold-hard cash. … Or I’ll give you a third of a Bitcoin. You choose, you choose, Conor McGregor,” said the YouTuber. The boxer, who is currently 2-0, also posted a similar message on his Twitter account.

McGregor vs Poirier highlights: Dustin emerges victorious in rematch after 6 years

McGregor had beaten Poirier inside two minutes in September 2014 and was the overwhelming favourite to do the double in the lightweight bout at UFC 257. Poirier initially survived some cagey moments in the first round and began to gain the ascendancy with some brutal leg kicks in the second before a flurry of punches sent McGregor down to the canvas.

'The Diamond' then followed up with some vicious blows on a defenceless McGregor, leading referee Herb Dean to wave off the fight after just two minutes and 32 seconds of the second round. McGregor was gracious in defeat and praised Poirier for his leg kicks which made him 'uncomfortable' as the fight progressed.

Image Credits - Jake Paul Instagram, UFC Twitter