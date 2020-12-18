Jake Paul Set To Team Up With Boxing Legend Mike Tyson For His Hotboxin' Podcast

YouTube superstar Jake Paul has had a successful start to his pro boxing career and is already making moves in the sport. The 23-year-old brutally knocked out Nate Robinson last month in just his second professional match in the ring, during the main card of the Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr fight. And now it appears that Paul will appear in Iron's Hotboxin' podcast.

Jake Paul fight: YouTube star set to appear in Mike Tyson's Hotboxin' podcast after challenging Conor McGregor

Jake Paul is all set to appear in boxing legend Mike Tyson's Hotboxin' podcast after sharing pictures a video of himself in the smokey studio with the Baddest Man On The Planet. The podcast sees Tyson pour his soul into conversations with fascinating minds, celebrities and athletes in a studio full of smoke. Paul is set to be one of the future guests, though there is no confirmation on when the episode will be released.

While the YouTube sensation brutally knocked out former NBA star Nate Robinson, the 23-year-old made headlines when he called out UFC superstar Conor McGregor, challenging him for a fight. Mike Tyson has been vocal about YouTube stars crossing over to boxing and hailed Jake Paul for breathing life into the sport last month. Speaking on the sidelines after his return to boxing, the Baddest Man on the Planet said that while his ego says so many things, these YouTube boxers, including Paul, have helped boxing very much over the years. Iron said that boxing was dying with the emergence of UFC, but YouTube boxers have kept the sport alive.

Mike Tyson’s comments are not completely wrong as YouTube boxers indeed draw a huge audience. For example, the Logan Paul vs KSI YouTube PPV - where Jake Paul competed on the undercard - drew more than 2 million viewers and generated a $3.5 million revenue. However, boxing has also thrived with a massive event like Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder 2 and Vasyl Lomachenko vs Teofimo Lopez this year. Jake Paul is calling out Conor McGregor and Dillon Danis since last month after he defeated NBA veteran Nate Robinson on the undercard of the Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr event.

Apart from McGregor and Danis, the YouTuber has also called out former UFC star Ben Askren and BMF champion Jorge Masvidal in the past. Despite his willingness, UFC chief Dana White recently claimed that Paul has 'zero chance' of fighting McGregor in the near future.

(Image Courtesy: Jake Paul Instagram)