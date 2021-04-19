Jake Paul Shockingly KOs Ben Askren In First Round, UFC Stars And Fans Call It A 'Fix'

The fight between YouTuber Jake Paul and former UFC fighter Ben Askren was surrounded by controversy from the moment it was made official. Many critics claimed that the two fighters had no business in colliding on a professional boxing ring, considering Askren had no past experience in the sport. However, following Paul's recent demolition of the former Bellator MMA champion at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday night, things got much worse – with some branding the fight as "fixed".

Apart from fans, many UFC fighters, who were seeing the fight live, also thought that the fight was fixed from the start. The fight was stopped in the first round after a huge right punch from The Problem Child grounded Askren. Despite a heavy fall, Askren managed to get back to his feet in under ten seconds. However, after examining Funky, the referee called the fight off, claiming that the fighter was in no condition to continue.

According to many, the referee made the right call as Askren couldn’t even walk straight after getting up. With that said, some claimed that the referee took an unusually long time in making the call, suggesting he was paid to make Paul win. Current UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling also felt the same way as he asked his followers, “Who paid the ref?”. UFC welterweight title contender Colby Covington also took to Twitter, writing, “Snake Paul vs Asscream was a work (i.e fixed)”.

Later, the claims of the result being fixed got even bigger as Ben Askren was seen walking to his locker room with a wide smile on his face, alongside his family and teammates. While sharing the same clip on social media, a fan wrote, “Ben Askren celebrating with his family after he just got 'knocked out', suspicious”. “Askren is a disgrace to MMA,” wrote another. “Askren really went from ‘he’s gonna fight Khabib and GSP’ to losing to a f***ing YouTuber,” commented the third.

A day after the bout, Jake Paul shared a picture on his Instagram page, where the Problem Child came be seen showing off his huge payday. According to Paul, the Askren bout reached 1.3 million PPV buys and generated $75 million dollars. While it’s not revealed how much Paul got for his performance, Sports Bible claims that the YouTuber took home a whopping $690,000.

