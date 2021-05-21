Jake Paul Slams Tyson, Tommy Fury, Shares DM He Allegedly Received From Molly-Mae Hague

Jake Paul and Tommy Fury have been going back and forth on social media for the past few weeks, with the YouTuber recently making things personal. The ongoing feud between the two got bigger after Fury took to social media and called out the Problem Child, in a video that also featured NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal and his brother Tyson Fury. In the clip, the Fury Brothers slammed Paul, with the WBC heavyweight champion even claiming that Tommy could destroy the YouTuber in a boxing match.

Paul shares message from Molly-Mae Hague

In reply, Paul slammed the “desperate” Fury Brothers for taking the help of Shaquille O'Neal for calling him out, stating that he’s leagues above Tommy. He then added controversy to the row by posting a screenshot of a DM he allegedly received from Tommy’s girlfriend Molly-Mae Hague in 2018 on Instagram. According to Paul's picture, she wrote, "Might be coming to America later this year and have always been a fan of your videos (heart emoji). Maybe you can show me around?"

😤 @jakepaul was not impressed with @tommyfury using @shaq to call him out!



He insists his boxing rival has ladders to climb to get on his level 🪜 🍿 pic.twitter.com/YSxE2UEhPL — Boxing on BT Sport 🥊 (@BTSportBoxing) May 20, 2021

Jake Paul Twitter: Molly-Mae Hague slams Jake Paul

It didn't take long for the news to reach Hague, who fired back by accusing Paul of using fake pictures. Many even support Hague’s claim as some of the details shown on the screenshot shared by Paul look photoshopped. “Couldn't even get the username and name the right way round,” wrote a fan.

Times must be hard when you’re having to fake a DM....🥴🥴 photoshop is scary. — Molly-Mae (@mollymaehague) May 20, 2021

Jake Paul next fight: Paul slams Tommy Fury

A few weeks ago, Paul revealed that his team are talking to Fury and co. for a bout, with the Brit more than on board with the idea. While the bout is not even close to being official, Paul claims that he’s way more superior than Tommy. Both the fighters are currently undefeated in the sport, with Fury winning five and Paul winning three.

What’s next for Tyson Fury?

Tyson Fury, on the other hand, was set to fight Anthony Joshua in a title unification bout in August, but now he’s scheduled to fight rival Deontay Wilder in a trilogy bout on July 24 in Las Vegas. Fury’s promoter Bob Arum confirmed the news earlier, after an arbitrator ruled in Wilder's favour, ordering Fury to contractually fulfil a third meeting with the Bronze Bomber before September 15, 2021. However, Arum also revealed that the Fury vs Joshua bout might take place in winter 2021.

Bob Arum has declared that Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder III will happen on July 24th in Vegas as there's no step-aside deal. He said he intends to put Fury vs Anthony Joshua back together for Nov/Dec if they beat Wilder and Oleksandr Usyk respectively. [@IFLTV] — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) May 20, 2021

Image Source: Jake Paul, Tommy Fury/ Instagram