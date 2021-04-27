Jake Paul Training With ALLIGATORS To Get Into Shape For Mega Fights

YouTuber Jake Paul recently claimed that he has been training with alligators to prepare for his upcoming fights. The 24-year-old has his sights on fights with three major UFC stars, including former UFC double champion Conor McGregor. Apart from that, Paul has also shown interest in fighting boxing heavyweight champion Tyson Fury’s brother Tommy Fury, with the two trading words every now and then on social media.

Earlier, Paul confirmed that his team is already in talks with Tommy Fury to make the lucrative match official. And now, the Problem Child reckons that he has already kicked off his training to take himself to a different level before his return to the boxing ring. "I am dedicating my whole entire life to this training - 10 or 12 hours a day, stretching, sprinting, boxing, jogging, running up hills, chasing alligators - I am doing it all," he told Max on Boxing.

While talking about the YouTuber, Tommy Fury told talkSPORT that he’s ready to fight Paul in a boxing match, not because the fight will make tons of money via PPV, but because he doesn’t like Paul calling him out. Tommy Fury then took a shot at Paul’s boxing record, saying that the Problem Child might be undefeated in pro-boxing, but he’s yet to fight a real boxer. The 24-year-old boasts a 3-0 record, with wins over fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib, NBA veteran Nate Robinson and 36-year-old retired MMA fighter Ben Askren.

"My mother would chin @Benaskren" is a particular highlight from Tommy Fury ðŸ˜‚ pic.twitter.com/W1fSrYz7rd — ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) April 25, 2021

The feud between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury began after the WBC heavyweight champ Tyson Fury asked Paul to take on his younger brother. Since then, the pair have been calling each other out on social media, with both keen to face each other in the ring. But the YouTuber is also keen to take on UFC icon Conor McGregor as well as Nate Diaz and Daniel Cormier.

"I want to be undefeated and want to beat good guys. I want Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor, those are the guys I want to go up against," Paul added.

Jake Paul is currently a hot property in the combat sports bubble as he knocked out former Bellator MMA champion Ben Askren in April. According to Paul, the event reportedly sold around 1.5 Million PPV and has generated over $75 Million in revenue. While it’s not revealed how much Jake Paul banked from the event, it has been confirmed that he got $690,000 to just sign the bout. According to reports, after adding various endorsements, PPV revenues, sponsorships and other bonuses, Jake Paul might have taken home around $10 million from the event.

The Jake Paul net worth is estimated to be $17 million as per Wealthy Gorilla.

