Jake Paul TROLLED For Believing Logan Paul Beat Floyd Mayweather During Exhibition Fight

The Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul bout did not carry out how most people expected it to. Many fans thought the fight ended up being anti-climatic, while others thought it was what is to be expected of an exhibition bout. However, Logan's brother Jake Paul was determined to stand alongside his brother – and ended up being trolled.

Jake Paul memes take over Mayweather vs Logan Paul fight

50-1



HOLY FUCK



MY BROTHER JUST BEAT FLOYD MAYWEATHER — Paul Paul (@jakepaul) June 7, 2021

While the fight was going on, Jake took to Twitter to update all his fans, and to anyone following the bout. "4 rounds to 2," he wrote in one of his tweets. "Going into 7th". However, later on, Jake ended up misleading his followers, somehow indicating that Logan Paul won. Fans caught up soon enough, especially as no official winner was announced.

Fans ended up trolling Jake for his comments, calling him out for not stating only facts. "It’s no way you actually think Logan won that fight," one fan wrote, while many others shared stats and other proof while wondering why Jake would lie. A small number of fans did support Jake, letting others know they did not actually know boxing, and Logan Paul had won.

“MY BROTHER JUST BEAT FLOYD MAYWEATHER” pic.twitter.com/f6wCHEmhio — ib/free palestine (@macaliniw) June 7, 2021

Bruh why are you lying like we didn’t just watch the fight — WeLuvJah (@jasiaxx_) June 7, 2021

MY BROTHER JUST BEAT FLOYD MAYWEATHER pic.twitter.com/4tA3RVdtbB — baker (@bqkerz) June 7, 2021

it’s no way you actually thing Logan won that fight 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Zane (@zaneonthegame) June 7, 2021

Mayweather vs Logan Paul highlights

"I'm not 21 anymore," Floyd said after the match, even adding the Logan Paul surprised him. Round 1 had Paul trying to get in a hit, while Mayweather looked somewhat troubled to fight someone taller. Around Round 3, Paul started looking a bit worn out and grew more exhausted as the match continued. Fans seemed to boo at the pair fighting by Round 8, many expressing their unhappiness online.

Mayweather vs Logan Paul winnings

As per reports, Mayweather will be earning $10 million as his base salary, and will also keep 50% of the PPV shares. “I can fight a fighter right now and I can guarantee myself $35 million," Mayweather had said during a podcast. “I can eventually probably make $50 million, for just a regular fight. Or me and Logan Paul can go out, entertain, have fun and make nine figures, $100 million or more."

On the other hand, Paul will reportedly earn $250 thousand, and 10% of the PPV shares. During an interview last month, Paul stated that he could make around $20 million.

(Image credits: AP, Jake Paul Instagram)