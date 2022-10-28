Jake Paul Vs Anderson Silva: Live Streaming Details, Date, Time, Venue & Full Fight Card

Social media superstar turned professional boxer Jake Paul is all set to face MMA legend Anderson Silva in a catchweight boxing bout at the Paul vs Silva pay-per-view (PPV) event this weekend. This will be the first time in his professional career that Paul will be up against a credible boxer. Silva is a former UFC middleweight champion and is considered to be the all-time greatest MMA fighter by many.

The 25-year-old Paul heads into the PPV with an undefeated 5-0 record, which includes four knock outs. He returns to action after his fights against WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury’s brother Tommy Fury and Hasim Rahman Jr. fell through. On the other hand, Silva has a 3-1 record in his professional boxing career, which includes two knockouts.

In his last fight, Paul defeated former UFC welterweight champion, Tyron Woodley, by a sixth-round knockout in December 2021. Meanwhile, Silva heads into the bout after defeating former WBC middleweight champion Julio César Chávez Jr, by a split decision. The 47-year-old earlier earned a first-round knock out win over former UFC light heavyweight champion Tito Ortiz in September 2021.

Alongside the main event between Jake Paul and Anderson Silva, there are several other exciting bouts lined up for the Paul vs Silva PPV.

Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva: Complete Fight Card

Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva - 185-pound catchweight bout

Ashton Sylve vs Braulio Rodriguez - Super featherweight bout

Alexandro Santiago vs Antonio Nieves - Bantamweight bout

Uriah Hall vs Le’Veon Bell - Cruiserweight bout

Chris Avila vs Dr. Mike Varshavski - Cruiserweight bout

When will the Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva PPV take place?

The Paul vs Silva PPV will be held on October 29 and will begin at 9 PM ET. As per the Indian Standard Time, the event will begin at 6:30 AM on Sunday in India.

Where will the Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva PPV be held?

The Paul vs Silva PPV is scheduled to be held at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale.

How to watch Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva PPV in India?

As per Jake Paul’s Most Valuable Predictions, the Paul vs Silva PPV event will be available worldwide on FITE.tv.

How to watch Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva PPV in the US?

The PPV featuring Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva in the main event will be available on Showtime PPV.