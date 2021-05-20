Jake Paul Vs Logan Paul: Who Is Richer Out Of The Two Brothers?

Jake Paul and Logan Paul have taken the combat sports community by storm in the past few years, delivering some lucrative boxing matches. The duo, who made a name for themselves on Vine and YouTube, made their boxing debut the same year, fighting fellow YouTubers in an event that was not that impressive to watch but generated a great revenue. While some fans and boxers still don’t consider the Paul Brothers real boxers, they have been praised by many for bringing a lot of viewers to the sport, with boxing legend Mike Tyson even saying that the YouTubers saved boxing from becoming old news.

Logan Paul next fight: Logan Paul net worth and boxing record

In his first bout, Logan fought UK’s KSI that ended in a split draw. However, in the rematch which was Paul’s first-ever pro bout, the influencer lost via split decision, with two judges scoring the bout 57–54 and 56–55 in favour of KSI, and a third scoring it 56–55 in favour of Paul. Despite losing, thanks to Paul’s popularity, the event made more than $3 million. This was also one of the reasons why Paul clinched a bout against boxing legend Floyd Mayweather which is set to take place on June 6 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida.

When it comes to the Logan Paul net worth, the YouTuber current revenue is estimated to be around $19 million, as per Wealthy Gorilla. However, his wealth is going to skyrocket after his bout with Mayweather, which is expected to break PPV records. The 26-year-old could allegedly take home around $50 million from the clash.

Jake Paul next fight: Jake Paul net worth and boxing record

Compared to his older brother, Jake Paul has seen a lot of success in the ring. The former Disney star defeated KSI's brother Deji in his debut bout and is currently undefeated (0-3) in his pro boxing career. After knocking out YouTuber AnEsonGib and former NBA player Nate Robinson, The Problem Child stopped former UFC star Ben Askren in April 2021, shocking the world. Jake Paul has allegedly proved his worth in the ring and is currently looking for a next opponent as he continues to call out UFC fighter like Conor McGregor, Kamaru Usman and others.

According to Ladbible, the Jake Paul net worth is estimated to be around $20 million, most of which came from the Ben Askren fight. The event sold around 1.5 Million PPV and has generated over $75 Million in revenue, tying itself up with Mayweather vs Cotto as the 12th largest PPV buys in boxing history.

Jake Paul vs Logan Paul: Who is richer Jake Paul or Logan Paul?

Jake Paul certainly has a bigger bank balance currently, but Logan is likely to overtake his brother financially as he’s expected to make tons from the Floyd Mayweather clash.

Disclaimer: The aforementioned net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee 100% accuracy.

Image Source: Logan Paul/ Instagram