Jake Paul Vs Tommy Fury Cancelled, Former UFC Champion To Face 'Problem Child': Report

What would have been a mouthwatering fight for entertainment and less so for the purist boxing fans, the Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury bout has reportedly been called off. The bout was scheduled for December 18, Saturday, in Tampa Bay, Florida, however, according to the report from boxing and MMA journalist Chisanga Malata, Fury has picked up an injury and will be unable to fight. Former UFC welterweight champ Tyron Woodley is expected to fill in the fight card for Fury.

I've had it confirmed the Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury fight is off, folks.



Fury is out with an injury. pic.twitter.com/D9a6HSckln — Chisanga Malata (@Chisanga_Malata) December 6, 2021

Promoter Frank Warren recently revealed, as quoted by The Sun: "Tommy had a little bit of a cold but hopefully he is going to be okay. We are up in Morecambe (on Wednesday) so hopefully, we will know more then, but he is up for it and he wants to fight. He can’t wait for the fight and I know certainly from Jake’s perspective he can’t wait for the fight."

Tommy is the youngest brother of professional heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury and was looking forward to the fight. "After our last fights on the same card, I rocked up with four people to his after-party. I saw him and what did he do? He didn't (do anything). He sent a security man over to say: 'Please leave'. When he gets in the ring with me, he will find his level. He'll be out in the first round," said Tommy as quoted by The Sun.

Potential Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley fight

Jake Paul has won four of his fights since joining the boxing ring after swapping it with the online world. He recently defeated Tyron Woodley, in a fight that ended in a split decision. Following his win, he made it clear that he is keen on fighting Fury. Woodley had instantly asked for a rematch but Paul said that the former UFC fighter would have to get a tattoo on his body that said "I love Jake Paul". Woodley did that on his finger but Paul still decided to agree on terms with Tommy Fury and fight him instead. But now it seems that Woodley will get the rematch he sought for against Jake Paul.

Image: @JakePaul/@TommyTNTFury/Twitter