Jake Paul Vs Tommy Fury: Fight Date & Time, Prediction, Venue, Ticket Details & More

The countdown has begun for the most anticipated fight of the year with Jake Paul set to take on Tommy Fury. The Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury boxing match was made after the rivalry began through social media following a series of posts were put out from both sides, which quickly escalated into a challenge they now look to settle inside the ring.

Tommy Fury is the younger brother of WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, while Jake Paul is a YouTuber-turned-boxer.

When is Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury fight?

The Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury fight is scheduled to take place in Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida on December 18.

What time is Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury start?

The exact time for the Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury fight is yet to be confirmed.

Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury ticket price

According to ticketsmarter, Fight tickets are starting as low as $45.00 for the next boxing match at Amalie Arena. Seats located near the ringside area will have the best view of the ring and will fetch higher prices. The most expensive Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury fight tickets will cost up to $3969.00. Boxing fans can expect the average price of a ticket to this fight to be around $283.00.

Jake Paul and Tommy Fury professional record

Jake Paul who turned professional boxer in January 2020 has become one of the biggest PPV draws in combat sports today. The 24-year-old Jake Paul is currently 4-0 as a professional boxer and will look to win his 5th fight when he takes on 22-year-old Tommy Fury next. Tommy Fury is the younger half-brother of heavyweight boxing great Tyson Fury. The boxer boasts of a professional boxing record of 7-0 and is expected to be the biggest test of Jake Paul’s boxing career till date.