Jake Paul Vs Tyron Woodley Fight Purse: How Much Money Will The Two Fighters Earn?

After stopping Ben Askren inside one round, YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul has lined up another mixed martial artist next. Paul will take on former UFC champion Tyron Woodley in his fourth professional bout after signing a multi-fight deal with Showtime, according to reports. However, netizens have been curious to know how much the two fighters will earn from the highly-anticipated bout.

Jake Paul to fight former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in upcoming bout?

According to The Athletic’s boxing insider, Mike Coppinger, Jake Paul and former UFC welterweight champion, Tyron Woodley have agreed to a deal for a boxing match. Jake recently signed a multi-fight deal with Showtime while Woodley was recently removed from the UFC roster in April. The two are expected to meet on Friday and face-off in Miami to promote the event.

Sources: Jake Paul and former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley have agreed to a deal for a boxing match. Jake recently signed a multi-fight deal with Showtime. Friday face-off in Miami planned to promote the event. Paul coming off first-round KO of Ben Askren — Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) May 31, 2021

When is Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley? Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley date and venue yet to be decided

The fight between Paul and Woodley is expected to become official later this week. A date and location for the fight will also be announced at that time. Paul even tweeted that a fight announcement will be made on Tuesday. The Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley tickets will also be made available soon.

FIGHT ANNOUNCEMENT TOMORROW — GOTCHA HAT (@jakepaul) May 31, 2021

Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley fight purse: Who is the favourite to win?

While the fight purse is yet to be decided, oddsmakers released the betting lines for the upcoming boxing bout and Paul opened as a slight favourite with -130 odds while Woodley opened as a -110 underdog. Early money has already started coming in moving the odds. Paul currently sits at -155 odds while Woodley has moved to a +125 underdog according to SportsBetting.ag.

According to reports, Jake Paul received $690,000 for his fight against Ben Askren. After his last fight was promoted by Triller, Paul inked a multi-fight deal with Showtime Sports with his matchup with Woodley expected to serve as the first bout on that contract.

Paul is 3-0 in his professional boxing career and all of his victories have come by way of KO or TKO. The 24-year-old has been getting under the skin of just about everybody in both the boxing and MMA worlds. His last fight saw him knock out former MMA star Ben Askren, something that elevated his profile inside the ring enormously and Paul has been calling out just about anybody that will listen.

Meanwhile, Woodley will make his pro-boxing debut after spending twelve years fighting in the cage. The 39-year-old is on a four-fight skid since dropping the UFC welterweight title to Kamaru Usman in 2019. His last fight came in March at UFC 260, where he suffered his fourth consecutive loss in the Octagon.

