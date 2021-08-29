Jake Paul Vs Tyron Woodley Live Streaming: How To Watch Boxing Match Live In India?

Jake Paul, YouTube star-turned-boxer, will take on former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in Cleveland, the USA at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. Jake Paul had challenged the former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley for a boxing match following which the fighter excepted to give it a shot. Now fans are excited to watch Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley Live Streaming and are wondering how to watch Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley live in India? The much-awaited Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley Fight Date is August 29.

How to watch Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley live in India?

Fans who are excited about watching the Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley Live Streaming or wondering how to watch Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley live in India might have to rely upon social media to get regular updates. Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley Live Streaming will not be telecasted in India.

Notably, Tyron Woodley is Jake Paul's toughest opponent so far. However, Jake Paul brings a 3-0 record with three knockouts into the ring against his opponent, Tyron Woodley. Woodley accumulated a 19-7-1 record inside the octagon and will be making his debut inside the squared circle against Jake Paul.

Who is Jake Paul?

Jake Paul is a famous American YouTuber who rose to fame by making Vine. He also played the role of Dirk Mann on the Disney Channel series Bizaardvark for two seasons. Notably, he is the younger brother of YouTuber Logan Paul, who is also a YouTuber and internet personality. Jake Paul's elder brother Logan has faced Floyd Mayweather in a boxing match.

The Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul bout did not carry out how most people expected it to. Many fans thought the fight ended up being anti-climatic, while others thought it was what is to be expected of an exhibition bout. However, Logan's brother Jake Paul was determined to stand alongside his brother – and ended up being trolled.

While the fight was going on, Jake took to Twitter to update all his fans, and to anyone following the bout. "4 rounds to 2," he wrote in one of his tweets. "Going into 7th". However, later on, Jake ended up misleading his followers, somehow indicating that Logan Paul won. Fans caught up soon enough, especially as no official winner was announced. Fans ended up trolling Jake for his comments, calling him out for not stating only facts.

