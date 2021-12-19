Jake Paul Vs Tyron Woodley: Youtuber Crushes UFC Star With One-punch Knockout Power

In a mouth-watering boxing bout, YouTube star turned boxer Jake Paul faced MMA star Tyron Woodley for the second time and came out victorious. The 24-year-old YouTuber-turned-boxer downed Woodley with a single blow in the sixth round to win the match with a KO. Paul was initially slated to fight former Love Island star Tommy Fury before the Brit pulled out due to medical reasons.

The match between Fury and Paul was called off after the former pulled from it with a bacterial chest infection and a broken rib. Following this, Paul was put against Woodley for a rematch, after the YouTuber had won the first bout between the two. The last time the two faced each other, Woodley lost losing after a split decision. Paul faced the MMA star on Sunday, December 19, at the Amalie Arena in Tampa Bay, Florida again only to replicate the result of the first bout.

Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley fight

Woodley came into the bout on short notice to replace Fury. The rematch was set up with the Problem Child in a hurry which didn’t give him much time to prepare after taking Paul the full distance in their initial clash in August. The two fighters received boos from over 20,000 fans packed into the Amalie Arena, after an uneventful first round. Both Paul and Woodley exchanged blows for the next few rounds, only to get warned by the referee over repeated clinches amid boos from fans.

Later, the match took a turn in the third as Paul received a nasty cut to the forehead caused by an accidental headbutt from Woodley. Woodley gained momentum and landed multiple blows on Paul. However, the former UFC star was soon warned by the referee in the fourth round as he slammed Paul with a body slam. It was later in the sixth round, that Paul decided to make a breakthrough and put in the best he got. The fighter landed a devastating right-hand blow on Woodley, downing him immediately.

Another angle on that wild Jake Paul KO of Tyron Woodley. Paul knocks every drop of sweat off Woodley's head goddamn #PaulWoodley2 pic.twitter.com/V59kxV1Ei5 — MMA mania (@mmamania) December 19, 2021

Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley 2

The YouTuber turned boxer has now extended his unbeaten professional record to 5-0 with the win. The win over Woodley has effectively ended their rivalry inside the squared circle, as the knocked-out boxer was later seen talking to Paul in a friendly manner after the bout. Earlier, following Paul’s first win vs Woodley, the MMA star had instantly asked for a rematch. Interestingly, Paul demanded the former UFC fighter get a tattoo that said, "I love Jake Paul" and he even did so, on his finger. The latter got the rematch he wanted, only to lose again.

Image: @ShowtimeBoxing_Twitter