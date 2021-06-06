Jamaica’s Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce Becomes Second-fastest Woman In World: Watch

Jamaica’s double Olympic champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, on June 5, became the second-fastest woman of all time. Covering a distance of 100 meters in just 10.63 seconds at a meet in Kingston, she is now only behind world record holder Florence Griffith-Joyner. America’s Griffith-Joyner, who set the record in 1988 at 10.49 seconds also holds 3 fastest times ever record at 10.61 and 10.62 seconds.

Speaking later about her feat, Fraser-Pryce admitted that she has, herself been stunned by her incredible pace. “Honestly no... I never expected I would run 10.6 and think it’s a good thing because there was no pressure,” she told reporters adding that she was “lost for words because 10.6” has been a dream, a goal and that she has been working so hard to achieve it. “I’m so ecstatic,” she said.

“If I’m able to run 10.6 now ... I’m just looking forward to what the process will bring. I’m continuing the work because I did say that this year I wanted nothing more than to break the 10.7 barrier and I did it.”

Behold this 10.63 (1.6) PR BOMB from World champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce.

She’s now second fastest of all time behind only Flo-Jo. Let the games begin! pic.twitter.com/U4UcyKngrS — Ato Boldon (@AtoBoldon) June 5, 2021

Tokyo Olympics in jeopardy

While Fraser-Pryce is now gearing up for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics, a Japan Doctors Union recently warned that hosting the upcoming games, with hundreds of thousands of spectators, could lead of the development of a new “Olympic” strain of coronavirus. While Japanese authorities have vowed to conduct “safe and secure” tournaments, the condition on the pacific island has worsened despite the start-stop restrictions.

"All of the different mutated strains of the virus that exist in different places will be concentrated and gathering here in Tokyo. We cannot deny the possibility of even a new strain of the virus potentially emerging after the Olympics. If such a situation were to arise, it could even mean a Tokyo Olympic strain of the virus being named in this way, which would be a huge tragedy and something that would be the target of criticism, even for 100 years," the top medic stressed. The country is currently battling the fourth wave of COVID with Yoshihide Suga preparing to extend lockdowns to encompass more prefectures.

Image: AP