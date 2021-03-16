Jameis Winston Contract: Saints Star's New Salary, Net Worth, Stats And Full Details

The New Orleans Saints have now agreed to a one-year deal with Jameis Winston. The news about the Saints retaining the quarterback was reported by The Athletic's Shams Charania. Without the deal, Winston would have become a free agent when the NFL free agency began on Wednesday (Thursday IST).

Jameis Winston contract

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the deal between the Saints and Winston is worth $12 million. With Drew Brees' retirement, the team had to fill his QB spot. "Who Dat," Winston wrote on Twitter, confirming the deal.

Jameis Winston draft

The Jameis Winston draft in 2015 was famous as he was named the No.1 pick. Winston might be able to revive his career with this new opportunity with the Saints. After not meeting expectations in Tampa Bay, the 28-year-old joined the Saints last season. He played a few games for the team after Brees injured himself in Week 9 while playing the San Francisco 49ers.

Jameis Winston stats

With the Saints, as part of the Jamies Winston stats, the player completed 7 of 11 pass attempts for 75 years. He had no TDs or interceptions last season. Many reports and exports see this as Winston's opportunity to redeem his career, especially after he was let go by Tampa Bay after five seasons. With the Bucs, Winstons completed 61.4% of his pass attempts, averaging 17.6 interceptions per seasons.

Winston — the No. 1 pick in the 2015 draft — joined the Saints last season as Brees' backup after failing to meet expectations with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He made brief appearances after Brees suffered a Week 9 injury against the San Francisco 49ers, completing 7 of 11 pass attempts for 75 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions on the season.

Twitter reacts to Jameis Winston news

And how much are they paying their QB’s? Saints are doing anything next season,And why chiefs? We saw the bucs demolish them. — 8TheGOAT24 (@24IamTheGOAT8) March 16, 2021

12 million — DBZ x WOOL (@XWool69) March 16, 2021

Don’t hate on Jameis mans goated mans through 40 td’s on my bucs one year — Swocky (@swocky22) March 16, 2021

Jameis Winston net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Winston is worth $12 million. In 2015, the Jameis Winston contract was set to be a four-year, $23.35 million one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which included a $16.7 million signing bonus. As per Spotrac, his career earnings amount to $47,280,894.

Disclaimer: The above Jameis Winston net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the same.

(Image credits: New Orleans Saints Instagram)