James Bond Movie Stunt Driver Jessica Hawkins To Showcase Talent With Aston Martin F1 Team

Ahead of this weekend's Monaco Grand Prix 2021, Aston Martin Formula One announced a major addition to their team. Because of Aston Martin's close connection with the James Bond movie series, the team announced James Bond movie stunt driver and W series racer, Jessica Hawkins, as a driver ambassador. The team said in a statement on Wednesday that Hawkins will work with partners and across a variety of disciplines.

Aston Martin James Bond connection

Aston Martin, which is the car of choice of the British secret agent in the James Bond movie series, have brought up the James Bond movie connection on various occasions since returning to Formula One this season. For example, Aston Martin Formula One's car launch in March was presented online by "Quantum of Solace" actress, Gemma Arterton, with James Bond movie actor Daniel Craig delivering a special message of support.

While the addition of Jessica Hawkins to the Aston Martin Formula One team may still seem vague, her new job could entail her showing off some of the skills featured in the still to be released James Bond movie "No Time to Die." The 26-year old Briton said that she enjoyed sending cars sideways as much as she enjoys racing. Meanwhile, No Time to Die is set to feature four Aston Martins.

James Bond movie stunt driver Jessica Hawkins explains her interests in racing

After being announced as the driver ambassador for Aston Martin Formula One, Jessica Hawkins explained her interest in motorsport and how she desired to be a racer. The James Bond movie stunt driver is a former British karting champion and also has racing credentials even though she is far from the level that is required to obtain a Formula One super-license. The all-female W Series is supporting Formula One and Hawkins follows the footsteps of defending champion Jamie Chadwick, who has a development role with Williams.

Why could Jessica Hawkins not pursue her career in racing?

Jessica Hawkins, who is the daughter of an air-conditioning fitter, explained that her racing career came to a halt because of a lack of funds. Hawkins said, "When I was 10 or 11 I was named the female most likely to make it to Formula One and it never materialised. I may not have made it... but I'm certainly proud of where I am and the journey I've been on to get to where I am." Moreover, Hawkins also recalled that she once beat former Red Bull F1 driver Alexander Albon, suggesting how good of a talent she could have been in motorsport.