In a first, a woman belonging to Kashmir has been appointed as the Jury of Appeal for the 19th Asian Games 2022, which are set to be held in Hangzhou, China later this year. Asima Ali, who currently serves as a Board Member of the Indian Hockey Federation was, on Wednesday, honoured with the position of Jury of Appeal for hockey competitions at the 19th edition of the games. With participation from over 40 countries, the Asian Games are set to be held between September 10 and 25 this year.

“Proud moment for each one of us. History is being made in India every day! President of Jammu Kashmir Workers Party Mir Junaid wrote sharing the news on Twitter. Born and raised in Srin Ali has been serving as a Vice President of Hockey India since October 2018. Asian Games, also known as Asiad, is a continental multi-sport event, which is held every four years and witnesses participation from athletes from all over Asia.

India to face Pak in opening Hockey game

India will open its campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan in the Asia Cup men's hockey tournament to be played here from May 23 to June 1. India and Pakistan will face each other in the last match of the opening day of the tournament. Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist India is placed in a tough Pool A alongside Japan, Pakistan and hosts Indonesia, while Pool B consists of Malaysia, Korea, Oman and Bangladesh.

Women's softball team to debut

In another first, The Indian women's softball team is set to make its debut at the Asian Games later this year after it received a wild card for the Hangzhou event, the Softball Association of India said on Monday. "The entry of women's team to the Asian Games, through a wild card, is indeed a milestone for Softball in India. The Hangzhou Games will be an opportunity to encourage and groom our women players as all major international events include the women's category.

