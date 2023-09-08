Japan gives flanker Kanji Shimokawa first start in Rugby World Cup against debutant Chile

Rookie flanker Kanji Shimokawa will make his first start for Japan against Rugby World Cup debutant Chile on Sunday in Toulouse.

Shimokawa was picked ahead of Shota Fukui, who started against Italy in the last warmup two weeks ago, and in the absence of Pieter Labuschagne, who was suspended for this match.

Shimokawa has less than 80 minutes of test rugby but impressed off the bench against New Zealand in October and Fiji in August.

Japan’s second row issues appear to have been resolved by Amato Fakatava, who starred in the Pacific Nations Cup and quickly overcame a foot injury to be a late selection, and Jack Cornelsen, who has been a back-rower for club and country this year but was restored to lock against Italy.

Rikiya Matsuda has the No. 10 jersey after playing behind Yu Tamura at the 2019 home World Cup and then was overtaken this year by Seungsin Lee.

Semisi Masirewa at fullback, and Kotaro Matsushima, on the right wing, have swapped positions.

Keita Inagaki will play his 50th cap. A dozen of the matchday 23 played in the 2019 World Cup, where Japan reached the quarterfinals for the first time.

Chile has lost all seven of its fixtures since it qualified for the World Cup in July last year.

Of the matchday 23, only three play outside Chile; captain Martin Sigren in England last season, and prop Matias Dittus and fullback Inaki Ayarza in France.

The rest play for Selknam, the pro club team in Super Rugby Americas.

Two of the four sets of brothers in the squad have been picked, including twins Clemente, a lock, and Domingo Saavedra, a center.

Lineups:

Japan: Semisi Masirewa, Kotaro Matsushima, Dylan Riley, Ryoto Nakamura, Jone Naikabula, Rikiya Matsuda, Yutaka Nagare; Kazuki Himeno (captain), Kanji Shimokawa, Michael Leitch, Amato Fakatava, Jack Cornelsen, Gu Jiwon, Atsushi Sakate, Keita Inagaki. Reserves: Shota Horie, Craig Millar, Asaeli Ai Valu, Warner Dearns, Shota Fukui, Naoto Saito, Tomoki Osada, Lomano Lemeki.

Chile: Inaki Ayarza, Santiago Videla, Domingo Saavedra, Matias Garafulic, Franco Velarde, Rodrigo Fernandez, Marcelo Torrealba; Alfonso Escobar, Raimundo Martínez, Martín Sigren (captain), Javier Eissmann, Clemente Saavedra, Matias Dittus, Diego Escobar, Javier Carrasco. Reserves: Augusto Bohme, Salvador Lues, Inaki Gurruchaga, Pablo Huete, Santiago Pedrero, Ignacio Silva, Lukas Carvallo, José Ignacio Larenas.