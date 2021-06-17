Japan Mulls Setting Spectator Cap Of 10,000 At Tokyo Olympics To Curb Spread Of COVID-19

Japan is likely to allow up to 10,000 people to attend sports events ahead of the Olympics. The Japanese government is considering setting a cap of 10,000 spectators at the venues of the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics to control the spread of COVID-19. The final decision over it will be made after discussions with the games organizing committee, Tokyo metropolitan officials, and the international Olympic and Paralympic committees.

Number of spectators in Olympics

The plan would limit spectators to 50 per cent of a venue's capacity or 10,000 people, whichever is lower, according to Kyodo News agency. The decision of the government would give a clear picture about how many domestic spectators can attend games events, while overseas spectators have already been banned. Under existing guidelines, major events which happen in areas that are not under a state of emergency are allowed a maximum of 5,000 people or 50 per cent of venue capacity, whichever number is greater.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has said attendance at the games will be in line with guidelines for other major events. While the government's top coronavirus adviser, Shigeru Omi, has said he has been told by officials that the 10,000-person cap has "nothing to do" with the Olympics, according to Kyodo News agency. The government is worried that if it allows too many people to gather at Olympics games, it would increase the risk of coronavirus infections. The Olympics are due to begin on July 23, but people fear a surge in COVID-19 cases by an influx of people in Tokyo.

Amid the decrease in COVID-19 cases, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is expected to ease restrictions in the country. Medical experts and people have raised concern over the holding of Olympics at this time, Suga said he is determined to hold "safe and secure" games that are starting on July 23. Dr Shigeru Omi, head of a government COVID-19 panel, has been apprehensive about holding the Olympics in the middle of the pandemic, saying it is "abnormal" and warned that it would increase the risk of infections.

