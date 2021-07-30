Japan PM Dismisses Reports Blaming COVID-19 Surge Due To Tokyo Olympics

Despite Japan’s capital, Tokyo, and several other cities reported their highest number of new coronavirus infections after the Olympics began, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga refuted the media reports which blame the multi-sport games for the recent surge. However, Suga urged people to avoid non-essential outings and added there is "no need to consider discontinuing the Games". In a report by Japan-based Kyodo News, Japan PM said that the government has already imposed strict restrictions before the commencement of the Tokyo Olympics Games.

Japan PM denies virus transmission due to foreign visitors

When asked about the possibility of transmitting the deadly virus due to foreign visitors, Yoshihide Suga affirmed that the government had directed the administration to cut the flow of people and also ordered them to conduct a COVID-19 test of the foreigners before letting them enter the capital city. After Tokyo's neighbouring administrations -- Chiba, Kanagawa and Saitama -- urged the Prime Minister to impose more stringent measures to their respective regions, Suga assured the trio that the government will ask a panel of experts to expand a state of emergency to areas beyond the capital.

Tokyo is under its fourth COVID-19 state of emergency, which is to continue through the Olympics. Moreover, health experts have warned that the more infectious delta variant could cause a surge during the multi-sport Games. When asked about the abrupt surge in the covid cases after the commencement of the Tokyo Olympics last week, Health Minister Norihisa Tamura, said it was not a surprise. Citing the contagious delta variant, he said that the present condition is quite 'normal'.

Slow vaccination also hamper Japan

Meanwhile, experts noted that unvaccinated people have become major prey of the deadly virus. It noted that cases among the younger population are rising sharply as the country inoculation drive loses steam due to supply uncertainty. It is worth noting that the vaccination drive in Japan began late and slowly, however, the government has achieved the pace in May after the supply of the vaccine become stabilised and the government's plan pushed to inoculate more people before the Olympics.

(With inputs from AP)

(Image Credit: AP/Pixabay)