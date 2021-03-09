Japan To Stage Tokyo Olympics Without Overseas Visitors Amid COVID-19: Report

With just months to go for the 2022 Olympic Games, the Japanese Government has decided to exclude overseas spectators from attending the marquee event in a bid to curb the spread of the Coronavirus. As per Japanese media reports, the government and the country's organizing committee of the Summer Games are expected to hold a remote meeting with the International Olympic Committee later this month and apprise it of the move. A final decision will then be taken after the Japanese Government receives a formal nod from the IOC to exclude overseas spectators.

The Japanese government has stated that allowing fans from abroad is not possible amid the Coronavirus concern and the contagious variants reported in several countries, Japanese news agency Kyodo reported on Tuesday.

On March 3, representatives of five organizing body, including the International Paralympic Committee and the Tokyo metropolitan government, agreed to make a decision on overseas spectators by the end of this month. They will then make a call in April on the number of spectators to be allowed into venues. The opening ceremony of the torch relay will be held without spectators as well to prevent the spread of the virus, officials with knowledge of the planning also said Tuesday.