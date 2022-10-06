Japanese GP 2022: Full Schedule, Live Streaming For F1 Practice, Qualifying And Main Race

Formula One is all set to host the Japanese Grand Prix for the first time since 2019 for the 17th round of the F1 2022 championship this weekend. Reigning world champion Max Verstappen heads into the race weekend, eyeing his second Formula 1 drivers championship. Verstappen has won five out of the last six races this season and could have won the championship in Singapore last weekend.

However, a seventh-place finish at the Marina Bay circuit denied Verstappen a chance to do so, as his teammate Sergio Perez picked up his second race win of the season. With Red Bull set to return to their engine manufacturer, Honda’s home ground, a title win at Suzuka will be the perfect title win for the 25-year-old. As per F1, Verstappen shed his thoughts about the Japanese GP 2022 and said, “I'm really excited to go back there. It's been a while, it's an amazing track and for me anyway, it has quite special memories”.

“The first time I drove an F1 car there in FP1, I will always remember. And besides that, yes, it is kind of a home Grand Prix with Honda and also I think [Suzuka will be] my first proper opportunity to win the title,” the Dutch driver added. Alongside Red Bull, other teams like Aston Martin, Mercedes, and McLaren also look forward to the exciting race weekend at the iconic track.

F1 Japanese GP 2022: Full Schedule (All Timings in IST)

Free Practice 1: 8:30 AM to 9:30 AM on Friday, October 7

Free Practice 2: 11:30 AM to 1:00 PM on Friday, October 7

Free Practice 3: 8:30 AM to 9:30 AM on Saturday, October 8

Qualifying: 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM on Saturday, October 8

Main Race: 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM on Sunday, October 9

How to watch the live streaming of F1 Japanese GP 2022 in India?

Star Sports India is the official broadcaster for Formula 1 in India. Formula 1 fans eager to watch the live streaming of the F1 Japanese GP 2022 in India can tune into Disney+Hotstar.

How to watch the live telecast of F1 Japanese GP 2022 in India?

F1 fans in India can enjoy the live telecast of the Japanese GP 2022 on Star Sports Network. Fans can also get live updates of the race weekend on the official social media handles of the respective teams and F1.

How to watch F1 Japanese GP 2022 in the UK?

Motorsports fans in the UK can enjoy live action from the F1 Japanese GP 2022 on Sky Sports Network. The live streaming will be available on the SkyGo app.

How to watch F1 Japanese GP 2022 in the US?

Motorsports fans in the US can enjoy live action from the F1 Japanese GP 2022 on ESPN Network.