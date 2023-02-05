Japanese Sumo Wrestlers Demonstrate Their Skills At Mumbai's Gateway Of India; See Pics

Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis took to his official social media handle on February 3 and posted several pictures of India signing an MoU with Japan to further the bond between the two countries. Fadnavas explained how Wajayama and Maharashtra go a long way back and how this MoU will only help strengthen their relations.

Devendra Fadnavis signs MoU with Japanese delegation

After signing the MoU with the Japanese delegation at Mumbai's iconic location, the Gateway of India, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavas took to his official Twitter handle and posted several images of their meeting as seen in the Tweets below.

Wakayama and Maharashtra go back a long way & I am overwhelmed that relations between these sister States are only growing stronger!

Today is a momentous occasion as we complete 10years of our bond & rejuvenate it further in the august presence of..@JapaninIndia @shuheikishimoto

.. Hon Governor of Wakayama Prefecture Mr. Kishimoto Shuhei, at the Gateway of India.

A huge delegation from Japan with trade and business delegates, sumo wrestlers, Govt officials is here too.

I welcome one and all to the city of dreams - Mumbai !

Fadnavis then also went on to explain how renewing this MoU will help 'strengthen the cross-cultural understanding, tourism, and bilateral ties,' among others between the two countries.

We are very happy to have you in Mumbai and this MoU we are renewing today is hailed as one of the best MoUs in Japan with an Indian State. It helps strengthen the cross cultural understanding, tourism, best practices in training and bilateral ties.

On meeting Hon Governor of Wakayama, I recollected the fond memories when I had the honour of unveiling the statue of BharatRatna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar at the Koyasan University and the memorable 'great road show' in Tokyo.

I am very excited about the Sumo wrestling exhibition match and Maharashtra’s kusti match too organised here.



Wishing our 2 great States of great Nations, India & Japan more stronger and more beautiful relations ahead !

Congratulations to us all for the historic ceremony today!

Fadnavis ended his posts by explaining how excited he is to see the sumo wrestling exhibition match and wished that the 'two great states of great nations, India and Japan' share 'stronger and more beautiful relations ahead' as a result.