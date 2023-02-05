Last Updated:

Japanese Sumo Wrestlers Demonstrate Their Skills At Mumbai's Gateway Of India; See Pics

Devendra Fadnavis took to Twitter on February 5 and posted several pictures of India signing an MoU with Japan to further the bond between the two countries.

Sumo Wrestlers

Image: Twitter@DevendraFadnavis


Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis took to his official social media handle on February 3 and posted several pictures of India signing an MoU with Japan to further the bond between the two countries. Fadnavas explained how Wajayama and Maharashtra go a long way back and how this MoU will only help strengthen their relations.

Devendra Fadnavis signs MoU with Japanese delegation

After signing the MoU with the Japanese delegation at Mumbai's iconic location, the Gateway of India, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavas took to his official Twitter handle and posted several images of their meeting as seen in the Tweets below.

Fadnavis then also went on to explain how renewing this MoU will help 'strengthen the cross-cultural understanding, tourism, and bilateral ties,' among others between the two countries.

Fadnavis ended his posts by explaining how excited he is to see the sumo wrestling exhibition match and wished that the 'two great states of great nations, India and Japan' share 'stronger and more beautiful relations ahead' as a result. 

