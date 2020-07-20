Japan's Child Athletes Face Abuse While Training For Olympics: Human Rights Watch

Child athletes in Japan go through physical, sexual, and verbal abuse when training for a sport, said a Human Rights Watch report which has documented depression, suicides, physical disabilities, and lifelong trauma resulting from such abuses. The 67-page report titled “I Was Hit So Many Times I Can’t Count”: Abuse of Child Athletes in Japan, the rights organisation has documented the abuse which exists throughout Japanese schools, federations, and elite sports.

Human Rights Watch conducted interviews and nationwide online surveys to know the extent of child abuse prevalent in sports training. After interviewing over 50 current and former child athletes, and combining it with an online survey, HRW found that children in Japan still experience abuse in sport.

Minky Worden, director of global initiatives at Human Rights Watch, said in a statement that children in Japan have been brutally beaten and verbally abused in the pursuit of trophies and medals. Tokyo Olympics has been delayed by a year due to coronavirus pandemic, Worden said that Japan can grab the opportunity to introduce change in laws and policies.

“As Japan prepares to host the Olympics and Paralympics in Tokyo in July 2021, the global spotlight brings a once-in-a-generation opportunity to change laws and policies in Japan and around the world to protect millions of child athletes,” she said.

Read: Sports Ministry To Launch Target Olympic Podium Scheme For Junior Athletes Soon

Victim recounts the experience

One of the victims of child abuse, Daiki A. (pseudonym), told HRW about his experience playing baseball in junior high school in the Kyushu region. Daiki said that he can’t even count how many times he has been hit. The athlete added that he was playing baseball as a pitcher when his coach called him and hit him in the face in front of everyone, saying he was not serious enough with the running during practice.

“I was bleeding, but he did not stop hitting me. I did say that my nose was bleeding, but he did not stop,” said Daiki.

Human Rights Watch has recommended Japan’s National Diet to amend the Basic Act on Sport or introduce a new law to explicitly ban all forms of abuse by coaches against child athletes in organised sport. It has called for mandatory training for all coaches of child athlete and making it compulsory for any adult who becomes aware of child athlete abuse to report it.

Read: South Korean Officials Vow To Look Into Triathlete's Abuse Claims

(Image: Twitter / @hrw)