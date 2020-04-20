Japan's Health Expert 'pessimistic' Over Possibility Of Olympics In 2021

As the coronavirus outbreak continues to tighten its grip around the world, a Japanese health expert has expressed his doubts over organising Tokyo Olympics even in 2021. Kentaro Iwata, a professor of infectious diseases at Kobe University, who has previously criticised the response of the Japanese government to COVID-19 outbreak, has now reportedly said that he is “pessimistic” about the possibility of Olympics. After emphasising that no delays would take place in the schedule of the sporting event, Japan and International Olympic Committee had made an unprecedented agreement last month postponing the Tokyo Olympics until July 2021.

However, since then, as the highly contagious disease sweeps off the entire globe, doubts have mounted over the sporting event being organised amid crisis. According to reports, Iwata has said in a press briefing that hosting Olympics in Japan would require the organising committee to fulfill two conditions. Firstly, the coronavirus outbreak should be contained in Japan and secondly, the pandemic should be curbed in other parts of the world. Because the event would require athletes and audiences from all parts of the world.

Read - 2021 Olympics Won't Provide Much Economic Stimulus For Japan''

As of April 20, Japan has 9,402 active cases of COVID-19 disease and at least 236 deaths but, Iwata has said that Japan might be able to contain the spread of the novel virus by next summer. According to the professor, he does not foresee the same situation in other parts of the globe, therefore, fueling his pessimism regarding the possibility of the sporting event by next summer. Iwata also reportedly suggested that he could only see the event taking place in the decided timeline with “no audience, or very limited participation”.

Read - Postponed Olympics 'to Kickstart' Japan Economy: IOC

‘No B plan’ for Olympics

Iwata raised his concerns after last week Masa Takaya, the spokesperson for the Tokyo Olympics said that the organisers are vigorously working towards the “new goal” as they do not have a “B plan”. The entire team is working under the impression that the Tokyo Olympics would open on July 23, 2021, and followed by Paralympics on August 24. However, with more than 2.4 global infections of coronavirus infections, the severity of the pandemic has surrounded the Tokyo Olympics with clouds of uncertainties.

“We are working toward the new goal,” Takaya said, “We don’t have a B Plan.”

Read - Creating Database Of Past Performance To Be Ready For Another Shot At Olympics: Ashwini

Read - Athletes Completing Bans Get Unexpected Chance At Olympics

(With inputs from agencies)

(Image Source: AP)