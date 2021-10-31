Jarvo 69 Evades Security Yet Again; Crashes Rugby Match Between New Zealand And Wales

Daniel Jarvis, popularly referred to as Jarvo 69, has once again garnered limelight for all the wrong reasons as he was seen breaching security at yet another sporting event on Saturday, October 30. The incident took place at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, where New Zealand's rugby team were locking horns against Wales. Jarvo was dressed in the All Blacks jersey as he entered the field to stand in line with New Zealand players for the national anthem. Jarvo was taken off the field by security officials after a few minutes into the anthem.

After Jarvo was taken off the ground, he turned to social media to share a picture of himself from outside the stadium, where he can be seen showing the back of his jersey. Jarvo wrote on Twitter, "I just made my rugby debut for New Zealand facing the mighty Wales!".

Jarvo invades NFL match

Earlier this month, Jarvo 69 invaded the pitch at an NFL match between Jacksonville Jaguars and Miami Dolphins in London. The incident occurred at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, where the game between the Jaguars and the Dolphins was taking place. Jarvo was seen invading the ground in Jaguars jersey. After the Jarvo invaded the pitch, the video of the incident started doing rounds on social media with fans slamming him for breaking the momentum of the game.

Random guy on the field at the London game dapping players up in a Jaguars jersey pic.twitter.com/FP2kF13Tnt — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 17, 2021

Jarvo first rose to fame earlier this year when he breached the security at the iconic Lord's cricket stadium during a Test match between India and England. Jarvo was seen walking alongside the Indian players as they returned to the field after a tea break. He was seen signalling at Indian players to take their positions. Jarvo then breached the security twice in the following two games before he was slapped with a legal suite and was arrested by local police on charges of suspected assault.

