Jasprit Bumrah Reveals When Team India Got To Know About Neeraj Chopra's Gold Medal Feat

Team India's ongoing test match against England took a backseat on Sunday as the entire nation celebrated javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra's success at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Neeraj Chopra winning moment was the talk of the entire nation as he became just the second athlete and the first in Track and Field to capture yellow metal. Neeraj Chopra best throw distance was 87.58m which was enough to take first place on the podium at Tokyo Olympics 2020. He began his quest for a medal with a massive throw of 87.03 meters and was leading the pack after the end of the first attempt. He bettered it with the second throw of 87.58m which proved enough.

Neeraj Chopra winning moment: Jasprit Bumrah reveals how he came to know about the gold medal feat

Jasprit Bumrah who has had a great test match so far congratulated javelin Olympic Champion Neeraj Chopra for his Tokyo Olympics 2020 success. During the virtual press conference, the Indian pacer revealed that he got the good news during the lunch break on Day 4. He said, "We got to know about Neeraj Chopra winning gold during the lunch break when we were inside, so yeah congratulations to him,". He further added "Just participating in the Olympics is a big achievement and representing your country, to win a gold medal in track and field, it is India's first in athletics, proud achievement and we are very happy for him."

In the ongoing Tokyo Olympics 2020, India won seven medals across various events. The athletes who won the medal at the event were Neeraj Chopra (Gold), Bajrang Punia (Bronze), Mirabai Chanu (silver), PV Sindhu (bronze), Lovlina Borgohain (bronze), men's hockey team ( bronze), and Ravi Kumar Dahiya (silver) have also won medals.

Jasprit Bumrah five-wicket haul against England in second innings

Jasprit Bumrah's first wicket in the second innings came in form of Zak Crawley who edged the ball to wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant. Sibley was Bumrah's second victim after a well-fought 28 that came in 133 balls. Joe Root who scored a fine century in the second innings was India pacer's third wicket edging the ball to Pant behind the stumps. Sam Curran's crucial knock of 32 was brought to an end by Bumrah, after which Stuart Broad was dismissed in the next delivery itself to complete his sixth five-wicket haul in Test cricket.