Javelin World Champion Anderson Peters Brutally Attacked & Thrown Off Boat, Six Arrested

The reigning world champion in men's javelin throw, Anderson Peters became the talking point in the sporting world after a viral clip on social media showed him being attacked in a party boat in Grenada.

As per Caribbean National Weekly, the Commonwealth Games 2022 silver medallist was attacked by the crew members of a party boat on August 10, before being thrown overboard. The incident took place on a party boat named ‘Harbour Master’, only a day after Peters was received on the island by a VIP welcome.

Grenadian police confirmed the details of the incident by issuing a press release on Friday. The police confirmed that six individuals from Trinidad have been arrested and charged in relation to the incident involving the two-time world champion. The police informed that 55-year-old John Alexander, 35-year-old Mikhail John, 42-year-old Noel Cooper, 45-year-old Lance Wiggins and 28-year-old Sheon Jack were charged with one count each of Grievous Harm and Stealing. At the same time, 40-year-old Benjamin who is an operations manager/police officer of Maraval has been charged for Assault on the athlete.

What did the police say about the attack?

Alexander, John Cooper, Wiggins, and Jack were also charged with attacking the brother of Anderson, Kiddon Peters. “All of the accused individuals are scheduled to appear in country on Monday August 15, 2022. The men will remain in Police custody until their appearance before the Magistrate,” Grenada Police further revealed.

Grenada Olympic Committee 'saddened' by news of attack on 'national sporting hero'

Meanwhile, the Grenada Olympic Committee also issued a statement about the incident on Thursday, calling out the six individuals for their cowardly attack on the national hero. The Grenada Olympic Committee said it was “saddened by the news of the cowardly actions of some five persons who physically assaulted our national sporting icon and hero”.

“We have received preliminary information on the incident and understand that our world champion sustained non-life-threatening injuries from the assault meted out [by] these non-nationals. The Grenada Olympic Committee joins with all of Grenada in condemning these barbaric actions and look forward to the relevant authorities taking decisive actions against all the perpetrators. We stand ready to lend our support with his recovery and look forward to an expeditious resolution to the matter,” the statement read.

Anderson Peters: Recent career achievements

Peters recently clinched the silver medal at CWG 2022 Birmingham with a throw of 88.64m in Men’s Javelin Throw final. Before participating in the quadrennial showpiece event, Peters had defended his World Championship title at the World Athletics Championships, Oregon 2022 by claiming the gold medal with a 90.54. India’s Neeraj Chopra won his maiden World Championship medal in the same event.