Jay Bouwmeester: St. Louis Blues Defenseman Collapses During NHL Game; Watch Video

Ice hockey fans and players were left in a shock after St. Louis Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester collapsed on the bench during Tuesday's game against the Anaheim Ducks. According to Eric Stephens of The Athletic, an NHL security person has said that both teams agreed to postpone the game, which was tied at one in the first period. This is due to a major concern regarding Jay Bouwmeester.

Also Read: NHL Cool To Olympic Participation Despite IIHF Assurances

Jay Bouwmeester collapses after cardiac arrest

It has been reported that Jay Bouwmeester collapsed with 7:50 left on the clock in the first period. Bouwmeester appeared to be grabbing a drink of water when he began to slowly fall. Emergency medical personnel rushed to the Blues bench. After a couple of minutes, Bouwmeester was taken out on a stretcher through a tunnel next to the Blues bench and transported to a hospital. The game was called off following the incident.

Also Read: Pastrnak's NHL-best 38th Goal Caps 6-1 Bruins Romp Past Wild

Jay Bouwmeester and his NHL career so far

Jay Bouwmeester is in his 17th NHL season, being renowned known for his strong skating and conditioning skills. He helped the Blues win the Stanley Cup last season and won an Olympic gold medal with Canada in 2014. Bouwmeester was skating in his 57th game this season, which was the 1,241st of his NHL career.

He skated at 1:20 in his last shift before collapsing. The Blues signed the veteran defenseman to a $3.25 million, one-year deal for this season. Bouwmeester held one of the longest ironman streaks in NHL history with 737 consecutive regular-season games played until a lower-body injury in 2014.

Also Read: Ovechkin Scores Twice, Moves Into 8th On NHL's Goal List

NHL: St. Louis Blues release statement

St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong has released the following statement regarding Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester:

"With 7:50 remaining in the first period of our game tonight, Jay Bouwmeester suffered a cardiac episode and collapsed on our bench after completing his shift. Thankfully, with the quick response of our medical trainers, Anaheim medical trainers and their team physicians, they were able to stabilize Jay. He was alert and moving all of his extremities as he was transported to UC Irvine Medical Center. Currently, Jay is conscious and alert as he undergoes further testing by Anaheim's physicians. We will update Jay's condition on Wednesday morning."

Also Read: Lighting Goalie Vasilevskiy Gets 150th NHL Win Against Ducks