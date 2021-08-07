Golfer Jeev Milkha Singh said that Aditi Ashok has created history for the first time by finishing 4th in the competition. He continued, “She has given big hopes to young players. This will provide a huge boost for Indian Golf. We are proud of you. Don't be disheartened. You'll get more chances. Golfer Aditi Ashok narrowly missed out on an Olympic medal after finishing a brilliant 4th in the women's individual stroke play at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday.”

Aditi Ashok has created history for first time by finishing 4th in competition. She has given big hopes to young players. This will provide a huge boost for Indian Golf. We are proud of you. Don't be disheartened. You'll get more chances: Golfer Jeev Milkha Singh#TokyoOlympics pic.twitter.com/cKZgQWx6sc — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2021

How did Aditi Ashok fare at the Olympics?

The Indian ended the final day at 68 (-3) at the Kasumigaseki Country Club. World's Number one ranked player, Nelly Korda of the United States of America's grabbed the gold with 17 under par. Japan's Mone Inami won the bronze medal and New Zealand's Lydia Ko won the silver medal. Aditi made a perfect start with 3 birdies in the first eight holes, which included back-to-back ones on holes 5 and 6. Nelly Korda looked comfortably headed to the final round but had performed horribly when she put a double bogey on 7th which gave Ashok and Lydia Ko of New Zealand a chance to be tied up at the top of the leaderboard. During that instant, all three players were tied at the top for the first position with a score of -14.

Although Aditi had a bad ending as she sank her first bogey of the day and soon on second inward she put another bogey after getting par on 10th. Meanwhile, Nelly Korda then miraculously recovered from that double bogey for three straight birdies and climbed back to the top of the charts. With the leaders already teed off on the penultimate hole, the play was abruptly suspended due to the dangerous weather in the area. Shortly after play resumed and Aditi started with a par, and Ko with a clutch birdie to claim the third position alone going into last. Japanese Inami was the only other player to get birdie in 17th which saw her tying up for 1st with Nelly. In the final hole of the course, Mone put for bogey -- out of the bunker. Meanwhile Aditi, Nelly, and Ko put for par.

(With ANI inputs)