Jeev Milkha Singh Pays Touching Tribute To Deceased Father; Fans Lend Support

Golfer Jeev Milkha Singh, son of Indian athlete Milkha Singh, penned an emotional tribute to his parents on the occasion of Father's Day.

Jeev Milkha Singh

Jeev Milkha Singh, son of Indian athlete Milkha Singh, penned an emotional tribute to his parents on the occasion of Father's Day. The golfer took to Twitter just days after the news of Milkha Singh's death shook the world, writing a heartwrenching note in memory of the great sprinter and his wife, drawing an outpouring of support from fans and admirers of the legend. While he had always been in the nation's memory as the 'Flying Sikh', it was after the release of the movie 'Milkha Singh' by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra that the legend shot to fame in recent years.

 

Milkha Singh death: Jeev Milkha Singh's emotional tribute to parents 

Even as the second wave of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic shows signs of slowing down in India, the whole country was left shaken up as the unfortunate news of Milkha Singh's death was announced on June 18. Singh and his wife contracted COVID-19 in May 2021 and was admitted to PGIMER on June 3 after his oxygen levels dipped at home following treatment at the Fortis hospital in Mohali. While he tested negative for the virus on Wednesday, June 16 and was shifted to general ICU, his wife did not respond well to treatment and remained admitted in the ICU where she passed away.

Talking about his loss on Father's Day, Jeev Milkha Singh posted several emotional notes to Singh, giving an insight into his close relationship with his parents. He also took to the microblogging site to thank fans for the outpouring of love he has received in the last couple of days. The four-time Asian Games gold medallist and the 1958 Commonwealth Games champion closely missed out on an Olympic medal when he ended his 400m final in the 1960 Rome Olympics in 4th place. While he participated in two more Olympics games, in 1956 and 1964, Milkha Singh could not grasp the elusive medal for himself. 

Milkha Singh wife

Milkha Singh met his wife, Nirmal Saini, a former captain of the Indian women's volleyball team in Sri Lanka in 1955. The pair tied the knot in a traditional ceremony in 1962. Kaur and Milkha Singh both contracted the virus sometime in May 2021. While her husband's condition seemed to improve for some time after treatment, Kaur's treatment continued. She succumbed to the virus on 13 June, at the age of 85, while hospitalised in a private hospital in Mohali. She and Singh are survived by three daughters, their son Jeev Milkha Singh and an adoptive son.

