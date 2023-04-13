Jeff Hardy Finally Makes His Return, Crowd Goes Berserk As He Reunites With Matt- WATCH

Jeff Hardy returned to the ring for the first time since his arrest for driving under the influence in June 2022, on the April 12 episode of AEW Dynamite. The 45-year-old former WWE superstar had copped a no-contest plea in February on multiple charges in Volusia County, Florida court. Hardy was arrested back on June 13, 2022, after the Florida Highway Patrol pulled over the pro-wrestler after his car was spotted driving erratically.

It was later revealed that his blood-alcohol level was found three times over the legal limit. Meanwhile, during the Wednesday night edition of ‘Dynamite’ Hardy made his appearance to save his brother, Kassidy, and HOOK, from an attack by The Firm. As the stars were involved in a beatdown, Jeff’s music hit the arena and he made his way out to the ring with a custom-painted steel chair.

Jeff Hardy returns to AEW - WATCH

Jeff Hardy then sent Big Bill flying from the ring, before hitting Lee Moriarty with the chair and ‘Taiga Style’ with a Twist of Fate. He also ended up landing the Swanton Bomb from the top of the role on Taiga Style. With that, all four of the babyfaces celebrated the win, while Jeff gave is regards to the crowd.

Jeff Hardy's battle against drug and alcohol addiction

This comes after Jegg underwent an eye surgery while spending months getting sober and also dealing with legal troubles. In the meantime, it should be noted that AEW president and CEO Tony Khan suspended Hardy without pay, after his arrest last year. It is also worth mentioning that WWE decided to part ways with Jeff Hardy last year after he reportedly rejected help from the company for rehab.