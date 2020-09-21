Jessica-Rose Clark Apologises For Smashing Sarah Alpar’s Face Mere Days Before Her Wedding

Jessica-Rose Clark defeated Sarah Alpar in some controversy at UFC Fight Night: Woodley vs Covington. Jessica-Rose Clark dominated the fight from the start and injured Alpar with a vicious knee – which referee Chris Tognoni adjudged as illegal. After watching the replays, Tognoni concluded that the move was legal and resumed the fight.

Despite getting a breather, Sarah Alpar got punished for a couple of more minutes before the referee stopped the fight in the third round and gave Jessica-Rose Clark the TKO win. After the fight, many fans, including UFC president Dana White slammed the referee for not stopping the fight a couple of seconds earlier.

During the post-fight interview, Jessica-Rose Clark chimed in on the topic and said that she was looking at the referee to stop the fight when Sarah Alpar stopped fighting back. She said she apologised to Alpar’s team after the fight, and claimed that she didn’t want to hurt Sarah Alpar after a certain time. However, the referee didn’t stop the fight and Sarah Alpar was not giving up, so she had to continue the punishment. After being told Sarah Alpar was getting married in three weeks, Clark’s face changed as she said "f*** dude, why did you just say that". She once again apologised to Sarah Alpar before concluding the interview.

"I was going for the head and arm choke but she wasn't giving it up. She didn't give up an inch, not for one second. I wanted to submit her because I didn't want to keep hurting her as bad as I was. She didn't want that to happen so, f*** it, I'm going to keep throwing elbows," added Jessica-Rose Clark.

Jessica-Rose Clark has only $17.70 in the bank after UFC Fight Night

Despite winning the fight in dominant fashion, UFC overlooked Jessica-Rose Clark and gave the other four fighters the $50,000 “Performance of the Night” bonus. A day later, Jessica-Rose Clark took to Twitter and shared a screenshot of her bank account, showing it has only $17.70 in it. Jessica-Rose Clark then urged “Uncle Dana” to give her a bonus.

A bonus would have been nice Uncle Dana.

I’ll do better next time 🤷🏻‍♀️ #UFCVEGAS11 https://t.co/2KIZ4lQS1b pic.twitter.com/8H4MCPBF14 — Jessy Jess (@missjessyjess) September 20, 2020

It certainly must be disappointing for Clark to miss out on a bonus, but it was one of those events where many fighters delivered impressive performances and someone was bound to get snubbed. Unfortunately, it was Clark. Despite that, Jessica-Rose Clark is likely to have received “show-up and win” money, meaning that her account might now have way more than $17.70 in it. Jessica-Rose Clark and UFC are yet to give an update on the situation.

