Jewel Loyd Scores 31 In Seattle’s Bounce-back 88-74 Victory Over Minnestoa

Jewel Loyd scored 31 points, Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu had a season-high 15 rebounds, and Seattle defeated Minnesota 88-74 on Sunday.

Leading 80-61 at the 5-minute mark off the fourth quarter, the Storm did not score again until Loyd hit a step-back 3-pointer for an 83-65 lead with 3:13 remaining. Joyner Holmes added a 3-pointer about a minute later and Yvonne Turner closed out the scoring with a 22-foot jumper in the final minute.

After making just 5 of 19 shots in a 78-70 loss to Minnesota in Seattle on Friday, Loyd bounced back with 10-for-25 shooting from the field, including 5 for 10 on 3-pointers, to go with 6 for 7 on free throws. She had five rebounds and four assists, playing 32 minutes.

Ezi Magbegor scored 12 points and Sami Whitcomb added 10 for Seattle (10-22).

Kayla McBride scored 18 points, Napheesa Collier 14, Aerial Powers 12 and Tiffany Mitchell 11 for Minnesota (15-17).

Minnesota took its last lead, 34-33, when McBride made two free throws late in the second quarter. Loyd answered with a 3-pointer and Seattle went on to lead 47-40 at halftime.

Seattle’s lead reached 57-42 midway through the third quarter and the Storm led by double digits the rest of the way.