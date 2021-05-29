Jimmie Johnson Net Worth, Wife, Indy 500 Story And Top NASCAR Career Moments

Jimmie Johnson remains one of the most popular and well-paid racers. He last raced at the NASCAR Cup Series Championship in 2020. While he will not be racing, he will be out there analyzing the race. Here are some details about Jimmie Johnson retiring, the Jimmie Johnson Indy 500 career, Jimmie Johnson wife and so on.

Jimmie Johnson net worth

According to recent reports, Johnson is apparently worth $160 million. Reports add that over all these years, Johnson has earned more than $150 million with all his wins only. However, his endorsements apparently earn him $10 million. Celebrity Net Worth added that from June 2018 to 2019, he earned $18 million.

He apparently also has a part of a San Diego Chevy dealership, which also has his name on it.

Who is Jimmie Johnson wife?

Johnson is married to Chandra Janway. Chandra is from Oklahoma, and graduated from the university in 2000, following which he shifted to New York. She worked as a Wilhelmina model, and met Johnson in 2002. Per reports, they were introduced by Jeff Gordon. They were engaged a year after meeting each other and tied the knot at St Barts.

The couple has two kids together – Genevieve Marie Johnson and Lydia Norris Johnson. Chandra Johnson also handles the Jimmie Johnson Foundation. As per reports, Johnson apparently needs Chandra's approval to race in the ovals.

Jimmie Johnson Indy 500 participation

I’m taking over @CarvanaRacing on Sunday for the #Indy500. Follow along for my behind the scenes from @IMS. pic.twitter.com/eoXWYVXKLm — Jimmie Johnson (@JimmieJohnson) May 28, 2021

Johnson will be with the NBC crew this time and will help analyze the Indy 500. “I have in my mind that these IndyCar drivers enter these oval races like we do a restrictor-plate race and it’s a much more calculated and conservative approach in an Indy car due to the risks, due to the speeds,” Johnson said recently. He added that he is getting more comfortable with the Indy 500.

Is Jimmie Johnson retiring?

Johnson retired as a full-time NASCAR driver last year. He has a total of 83 victories in his career, and is reportedly sixth on the all-time wins list. He is also the only one to win five back-to-back NASCAR Cup Series Championships. "I'm so thankful for 18 incredible years of racing in NASCAR. The sport has been good to me and has allowed me to do something I truly love," he said in his statement, which was finalized after the season was delayed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

DISCLAIMER: The above Jimmie Johnson net worth 2021 information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

(Image credits: Jimmie Johnson Twitter)