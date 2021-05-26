Joe Burrow Injury Update: Bengals QB Can't Wait To "Shake Off Rust" As NFL Return Nears

Joe Burrow has made his much-awaited return to the field. Dealing with his worrisome knee injury, everyone has been eager to see the quarterback back on the field, even though it is just for practice now. With every passing day, the NFL 2021 season is nearing, the teams gearing for another campaign.

Joe Burrow injury update: is a Joe Burrow return expected?

For the past month, Joe Burrow had been throwing to his rehab commander-in-chief Nick Cosgray and equipment managers Sam Staley and Tyler Runk. This time though, Burrow is now ready to throw like Tyler Boyd, Tee Higgins, and Ja'Marr Chase – the team's fifth draft pick. Now, while Burrow knows he is rusty, he is excited as well.

Just wrapped our Zoom with Joe Burrow after he returned to practice. Going to drop the high points in the thread here.



1. Primary point, says knee is 80-85%. Next step is getting fully comfortable with movement and off-platform throws. Basic throwing is as strong as ever. — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) May 25, 2021

"It was a little rusty at first but we got it back, stayed after practice a little bit, got some extra ones," Burrow said. "We got it back pretty quick". Burrow knows it will be fun to get back out in the field, making his way back after his injury. Despite there being a few things to polish, Burrow is looking forward to the Cincinnati Bengals season. "Optimistic," Burrow added. "It feels good".

"Just knowing in my head that I can't push it too hard," Burrow said, adding that he liked it when his limits were pushed. He spoke about working hard and going above and beyond, which he could not do with his knee. "Just doing what the doctors tell me to do, not doing anything too fast. Being cautious. We are out of the hardest part. Now the fun part begins".

However, he is aware he needs to be patient, and cannot push himself too hard at this point. That being said, he agrees he still has good and bad days. His knee is still sore at times, and he has to take it a little easy for a few days. "But we have a good plan. I have a good team around me that is helping me get back," he assured.

As per the 24-year-old, it all starts with his hips, which have gotten a lot stronger with only the rehab. "It's a lot of glute, hip flexor, hip work to help strengthen the knee and keeping the knee out of compromised positions and that. By doing that it really helped out a lot."

He now wants to set his feet and throw better than he ever has. Now, he has it narrowed down to the movement, throwing off-platform, and throwing with stuff in his face. "It doesn't quite feel like where it was or where it needs to be yet, but that will be the next step in my recovery," Burrow explained.

Joe Burrow stats

Before his knee injury, Burrow completed 65% of his throws for 2688 yards and 13 TDs including five interceptions.

Joe Burrow contract and salary

Burrow is on a four-year, $36,190,137 contract with the Cincinnati Bengals. This includes a $23,880,100 signing bonus, an average salary of $9,047,534. This season he is set to earn $2,255,006.

Joe Burrow girlfriend

Burrow is reportedly dating Olivia Holzmacher.

(Image credits: Joe Burrow Instagram)