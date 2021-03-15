Joe Rogan Pays Tribute To Marvellous Marvin Hagler By Sharing Sketch He Drew In 1983

After the sad news of Marvin Hagler’s death broke on Saturday, tributes from all over the world started pouring in for the boxing legend. Among the millions was UFC commentator and comedian Joe Rogan, who shared a heartfelt message on his Instagram page, accompanied by a sketch he drew in 1983 when he was just 15 years old. In the beautiful drawing, Marvellous Marvin Hagler can be seen landing an uppercut on Tony Sibson – a fight which took place in February 1983, with Hagler coming out on top via a technical knockout in the sixth round, retaining his WBA and WBC middleweight titles.

Marvin Hagler boxing: Hagler inspired Joe Rogan

Joe Rogan, who is a huge boxing fan, revealed that Marvellous Marvin Hagler had always been a huge inspiration for him, especially after he saw a “TV profile” of the boxing legend when he was a teenager. He claimed that in the TV profile Hagler was seen running on a beach “in the dead of winter shadow boxing and screaming ‘WAR’”. Joe Rogan claimed he would think of his idol every time he got tired and considered stopping. “I would imagine what he would do and it would always fill me with energy,” he added.

Joe Rogan stated that he was shattered after hearing the news of Marvin Hagler’s death as he had done so much for the sport. He claimed that he usually watches some classic boxing matches and recently saw the legendary 1986 bout between Hagler and John Mugabi – where Hagler retained his WBA, WBC, IBF, and The Ring middleweight titles with a KO.

Marvin Hagler boxing: Fans praise Joe Rogan

In the comment section, many fans were stunned by Rogan’s drawing. While some asked him to shared more of his artwork, others claimed that the stretch is an incredible tribute to Marvellous Marvin Hagler. Until now, Rogan’s post has received more than 326,000 like and around 4000 comments on Instagram.

Marvin Hagler death: Marvin Hagler cause of death

On Saturday, Hagler's wife Kay Guarrera took to Facebook and confirmed the sad news of the former undisputed middleweight champion’s passing. “Today unfortunately my beloved husband Marvelous Marvin passed away unexpectedly at his home here in New Hampshire,” she wrote.

Marvin Hagler was one of the best warriors in the sport. Condolences to his family. He will be missed. — Mike Tyson (@MikeTyson) March 14, 2021

