Joe Rogan proves he can walk the talk as well, submits 6 ft 4 inches tall opponent 8 times

Joe Rogan, who loves talking about fights and has been the undisputed voice of UFC almost since the outset of the promotion, has recently made it known that not only he can say "He slept him" but possesses the ability to make his opponent sleep as well. The 56-year-old legendary commentator of UFC recently had some rounds with his "best friend" Shane Gillis and made the latter tap out not once, twice, or thrice, but a staggering 8 times. According to the pictures that are making rumblings on the internet, Rogan pulled off an Armbar to make his opponent quit.

3 things you need to know

Joe Rogan is the color commentator at UFC

Joe Rogan also heads "The Joe Rogan Experience" podcast

Rogan is arguably the most followed podcaster in the world

Also Read | TKO explained: Know all insights of merger between McMahon's WWE and Dana White-led UFC

Joe Rogan is the premier voice of UFC

Long ago when UFC President (Soon-to-be CEO) Dana White, requested Joe Rogan to take the premier position at UFC's commentary table, Rogan did not accept saying that he just wanted to watch fights and eat chips. However, destiny had something else in store. Decades later, he is not just the greatest broadcaster in the UFC, but arguably in the entire sporting world. While Rogan is an expert when it comes to talking about fights, it seems the years of experience being a colour commentator have instilled a fight IQ in him. So much so that he can even down a towering figure as high as 6 ft 4 inches.

Also Read | Sean Strickland vs Conor McGregor? The Notorious drops big hint on his next move in UFC

Joe Rogan submits a 6 ft 4 inches tall opponent

Shane Gillis recently sat down with noted comic Andrew Schulz for an amusing discussion on the FLAGRANT YouTube podcast. During their conversation, Gillis admitted to having challenged Rogan under the influence of alcohol. He playfully recalled that he taunted Rogan by declaring, “You can’t tap me, dude. Jiu-Jitsu is (explicit).”

"I was like, 'you can't tap me, dude, jiu-jitsu is gay.' I kept f**ing with him. He tapped me like 8 times."



Shane Gillis got into a fight with Joe Rogan last week pic.twitter.com/Cpk8SyY9sC — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) September 15, 2023

He revealed that Rogan, despite being smaller in stature, proved to be a formidable opponent. Additionally, Joe Rogan’s jiu-jitsu skills came to the forefront as he executed a series of submissions, tapping Gillis multiple times during their sparring session. Gillis’s surprise and amazement at Rogan’s abilities shine through in his exclamation, “He ripped my shoulder off! He tapped me like 8 times – and he kept going!”