Joe Rogan Reaction To Two KOs At UFC 261 Goes Viral, Fans Troll Veteran UFC Commentator

UFC 261 had all the makings of being a great night of fights and then it delivered with an absolutely electric event in front of a full crowd in Jacksonville, Florida. From Kamaru Usman's destructive punch to Chris Weidman's unfortunate leg injury, a lot went down at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on Saturday. However, legendary UFC commentator Joe Rogan has now become the talk of the town on social media for his reactions to some of the fights at UFC 261.

Kamaru Usman Jorge Masvidal knockout video: Watch

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman defended his title against Jorge Masvidal at UFC 261 with a KO win. The 'Nigerian Nightmare' sent 'Gamebred' packing with a thunderous straight right to the chin just over a minute into the second round. Joe Rogan's reaction to Usman's devastating win said it all.

Joe Rogan reaction to Jorge Masvidal knockout

Amazed by the highlight reel-worthy knockout, Rogan appeared to be on the cusp of an out of body experience. Fellow UFC commentators Daniel Cormier and Jon Anik also lost their minds at the display before them. Unsurprisingly, the hilarious reaction from the trio has gone viral and is being shared all over the internet.

Fans on social media were also quick to react to Rogan's reaction after Rose Namajunas' KO win over Zhang Weili. On Twitter, one wrote, "Joe Rogan's facial expressions are simply too hilarious" with a laughing emoji. Another added, "Joe Rogan's reaction is me when I don't understand a thing in school." A third added, "Joe Rogan makes the UFC so much more fun with his face, not his commentary."

UFC 261 fight purse

According to reports from Sportkez, Usman walked away with a whopping $1.5 million purse along with his UFC welterweight title following his sensational victory over Masvidal. 'Gamebred' also earned a PPV bonus, banking a reported $800,000 in his second UFC title defeat in a row. Aside from Masvidal, 11 other UFC 261 fighters earned a six-figure purse: Valentina Shevchenko, Weili Zhang, Chris Weidman, Anthony Smith, Uriah Hall, Rose Namajunas, Jimmy Crute, Randy Brown, Jessica Andrade, Dwight Grant and Brendan Allen.

Kamaru Usman: $1.5m - ($750,000 to show, $640,000 PPV bonus, $60,000 sponsorship bonus, $50,000 'Performance of the Night bonus)

Jorge Masvidal: $800,000 - ($500,000 to show, $260,000 PPV bonus, $40,000 sponsorship bonus)

Valentina Shevchenko: $430,000 - ($300,000 to show, $100,000 win bonus, $30,000 sponsorship bonus)

Weili Zhang: $380,000 - ($350,000, $30,000 sponsorship bonus)

Chris Weidman: $420,000 - ($400,000 to show, $20,000 sponsorship bonus)

Anthony Smith: $360,000 - ($250,000 to show, $100,000 win bonus, $10,000 sponsorship bonus)

Uriah Hall: $325,000 - ($220,000 to show, $100,000 win bonus, $5,000 sponsorship bonus)

Rose Namajunas: $310,000 - ($150,000 to show, $100,000 win bonus, $50,000 'Performance of the Night' bonus, $10,000 sponsorship bonus)

Jimmy Crute: $205,000 - ($200,000 to show, $5,000 sponsorship bonus)

Randy Brown: $125,000 - ($60,000 to show, $60,000 win bonus, $5,000 sponsorship bonus)

Jessica Andrade: $115,000 - ($110,000 to show, $5,000 sponsorship bonus)

Dwight Grant: $115,000 - ($55,000 to show, $55,000 win bonus, $5,000 sponsorship bonus)

Brendan Allen: $101,000 - ($48,000 to show, $48,000 to win, $5,000 sponsorship bonus)

