Joey Votto Homers As Cincinnati Reds Beat Miami Marlins 5-2 To Stop 6-game Slide

Christian Encarnacion-Strand and Joey Votto homered on consecutive pitches by Eury Pérez in the fourth inning, and the Cincinnati Reds stopped a six-game slide by holding off the Miami Marlins for a 5-2 victory on Monday night.

TJ Friedl had two hits and two RBIs as Cincinnati improved to 10-14 since the All-Star break. The six-game slide matched the season high for the Reds (60-55), who remain in the thick of the playoff race.

Cincinnati rookie Brandon Williamson (4-2) struck out a career-high nine in 6 2/3 innings. The left-hander allowed one run and three hits.

Jorge Soler and Jazz Chisholm Jr. homered for Miami in its fifth straight loss. The Marlins (58-56) finished with five hits and two errors.

Bryan De La Cruz and Jake Burger opened the ninth with consecutive walks for Miami. But All-Star closer Alexis Díaz struck out Jesús Sánchez on a foul tip and got pinch-hitter Luis Arraez to bounce into a game-ending double play.

It was Díaz’s 33rd save in 34 opportunities.

The 20-year-old Pérez was charged with four runs and five hits in 4 2/3 innings. The 6-foot-8 right-hander struck out seven and walked two.

It was Pérez’s first big league start since July 6. He was optioned to Double-A after eclipsing his career high in innings.

Soler hit his 27th homer in the first and Pérez (5-4) retired his first seven batters, striking out the side in the second. But Will Benson and Elly De La Cruz walked ahead of Friedl’s two-run triple in the third.

Encarnacion-Strand and Votto went deep on Pérez’s first two pitches in the fourth. It was the second homer for Encarnacion-Strand and 13th of the season for Votto.

Chisolm, who didn’t play on Sunday due to a right hamstring cramp, recorded his first career pinch-hit homer in the eighth.