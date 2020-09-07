Johannes Vetter Throws An Epic 97.76m, Falls A Metre Short Of Javelin Throw World Record

2017 World Champion Johannes Vetter is regarded as one of the best when it comes to javelin throws and the German athlete fell agonisingly short of the world record on Sunday. The 27-year-old was participating in the World Athletics Continental Tour Gold meeting in Silesia, Poland, and fell centimetres short, 72 to be precise, of breaking Jan Zelezny's 24-year-old record. Nonetheless, the Johannes Vetter 97.76m throw takes him to second on the all-time list, while his effort is now the German record.

Johannes Vetter javelin record: Johannes Vetter 97.76m throw falls 1 metre short of world record

Johannes Vetter produced the second-longest javelin throw in the history of the sport, throwing a remarkable 97.76m during the Tour Gold event in Chorzow, Poland on Sunday. The Johannes Vetter 97.76m throw was his best ever tally and the second-best in the history of the sport, just behind three-time Olympic champion Jan Zelezny's 1996 world record of 98.48m. The Johannes Vetter javelin throw is the new German record, breaking his own best of 94.44m in 2017. While the 27-year-old threw 97.76m in his third attempt, he followed it up with another epic 94.84m in his very next attempt, the fifth farthest in the history of the sport. The Johannes Vetter 97.76m throw puts him almost four metres ahead of fellow German star Thomas Rohler's effort of 93.90m in 2017.

'It was really close to a perfect moment': Johannes Vetter on his 97.76m throw

Speaking to World Athletics after the Johann Vetter 97.76m throw, the German athlete said that he was struggling to sum up his emotions and believes that it was a near-perfect moment. The 27-year-old said an athlete can feel it in their body when they've launched a good throw, right from the toe to the chest to the hands. Vetter added that it was hard to explain as one can feel it for less than a second and realise that it is a massive throw. The German athlete said he's only experienced it once before, in Lucerne in 2017, when he unleashed his previous best and German national record of 94.44m. Vetter added that while a number of people did not think that it was possible to throw a javelin more than 95 metres in a closed stadium, he believed that with minor improvements, he could make a difference of many metres.

(Image Courtesy: Johannes Vetter Instagram)