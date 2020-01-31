John Andretti, NASCAR Driver And Nephew Of Mario Andretti, Dies Of Cancer

After the untimely death of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, the entire sports community faced another shock with the death of John Andretti. After a long-term battle with colon cancer, the NASCAR driver was announced dead on Thursday. Andretti Autosport tweeted out the news.

John Andretti death: NASCAR driver John Andretti dies due to colon cancer

In their tweet, Andretti Autosport expressed their sadness over John Andretti’s unfortunate death. They wrote, “We will forever carry with us John's genuine spirit of helping others first and himself second."

No wonder, the entire sports community broke down after looking at the post. Take a look at the tweet.

Statement on the passing of John Andretti #CheckItForAndretti pic.twitter.com/ku3gX2neOq — Andretti Autosport (@FollowAndretti) January 30, 2020

The 56-year-old was a legendary racer and spent most of his career in NASCAR’s top series. John Andretti participated 12 times in the Indy 500 too. In 1994, he raced in an Indy 500 and a NASCAR event on the same night. John Andretti was the first racer to pull off that feat.

Coming from a family that has produced some of the best car racers of all time, John Andretti was always looked upon with high hopes. His father Aldo Andretti and uncle Mario Andretti are two of the greatest car racers. John Andretti’s uncle Mario Andretti is the only person to win NASCAR’s Daytona 500, the Formula One driver’s championship and the Indy 500.

According to a report in NASCAR.com, John Andretti revealed that he had stage four colon cancer in 2017. He was fighting with it for a long time. Tributes poured in for the racer from all around the globe after the news was announced.

