Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections

John Andretti, NASCAR Driver And Nephew Of Mario Andretti, Dies Of Cancer

other sports

John Andretti death: Mario Andretti's nephew John Andretti lost the battle against colon cancer and died on Thursday. It was an unfortunate incident.

Written By Raj Sarkar | Mumbai | Updated On:
John Andretti death

After the untimely death of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, the entire sports community faced another shock with the death of John Andretti. After a long-term battle with colon cancer, the NASCAR driver was announced dead on Thursday.  Andretti Autosport tweeted out the news.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Andretti Autosport (@andrettiautosport) on

Also Read | NASCAR To Run Xfinity Race On Indy Road Course For 1st Time

John Andretti death: NASCAR driver John Andretti dies due to colon cancer

In their tweet, Andretti Autosport expressed their sadness over John Andretti’s unfortunate death. They wrote, “We will forever carry with us John's genuine spirit of helping others first and himself second." 

No wonder, the entire sports community broke down after looking at the post. Take a look at the tweet.

The 56-year-old was a legendary racer and spent most of his career in NASCAR’s top series. John Andretti participated 12 times in the Indy 500 too. In 1994, he raced in an Indy 500 and a NASCAR event on the same night. John Andretti was the first racer to pull off that feat.

Coming from a family that has produced some of the best car racers of all time, John Andretti was always looked upon with high hopes. His father Aldo Andretti and uncle Mario Andretti are two of the greatest car racers. John Andretti’s uncle Mario Andretti is the only person to win NASCAR’s Daytona 500, the Formula One driver’s championship and the Indy 500.

Also Read | Kyle Busch Has 2 NASCAR Titles And An Eye On At Least 5 More

According to a report in NASCAR.com, John Andretti revealed that he had stage four colon cancer in 2017. He was fighting with it for a long time. Tributes poured in for the racer from all around the globe after the news was announced.

Also Read | Super Bowl LIV: NFLPA Vice President Richard Sherman Mocks NFL For 17-game Plan

Also Read | Jake Paul Drops Three BRUTAL Jabs On AnEsonGib, Wins By TKO: Watch

(Image courtesy: NASCAR.com)

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
JNUSU COUNCILLOR FILES COMPLAINT AGAINST ANURAG THAKUR FOR HIS CONTROVERSIAL REMARK
HM CONGRATULATES YOGI & UP POLICE
ISRO READYING FOR LOW COST SATELLITE LAUNCH VEHICLES
BRUNO FERNANDES SPEAKS ON RONALDO
LOOK-BACK: INDIAN ECONOMY 2019
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA